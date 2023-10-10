GlobalMeet webcast announces strategic partnership with Hive Streaming for elevated virtual event experiences.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalMeet, a virtual event company that hosts engaging and accessible hybrid and virtual events, today announces its partnership with Hive Streaming, a leader within enterprise video experience, to provide companies with powerful tools to secure, control and optimize internal video communication events at every stage, while maximizing their reach and quality. The partnership supplements GlobalMeet’s secure event solutions with access to invaluable video performance and experience insights, including employee engagement analytics from a growing suite of Hive’s next-generation products.

“GlobalMeet strives to provide businesses with engaging virtual experiences at every level, and our key partnership with Hive further enhances our customers’ large-scale productions and drives engagement through high-quality video broadcasts,” said GlobalMeet President Michele Dobnikar. “Great video experiences can make or break a company’s ability to survive, thrive and gain momentum, and our companies’ combined 35+ years of experience within the enterprise communication space will ensure the highest quality broadcast possible.”

GlobalMeet Webcast integrates seamlessly with Hive’s next-generation video experience products and eCDN solution, providing significant bandwidth savings and up to 99% network offload of video consumption. Hive’s capabilities ensure a high-quality video with easy configuration, without any required installation. Participating businesses can access crucial analytics and metrics of video performance, viewer experience, and engagement down to an individual level to improve communications strategies for events of all sizes and types.

“We all know that live video and events play an increasingly important role in the digital workplace. However, it is not always easy to get it right and enhance employee engagement. For GlobalMeet Webcast, corporate events are part of their DNA,” said Johan Ljungberg, CEO of Hive Streaming. “We are very excited about our collaboration which will be a big advantage for customers transforming their enterprise Video Experience.”

GlobalMeet’s customizable browser-based events system provides businesses with an easy-to-use and secure environment to produce high-profile, engaging webcasts with Q&A chats, surveys, polling, testing and certification, dynamic layouts and social media interactive features with the click of a button.

For more information about GlobalMeet, visit www.globalmeet.com.

About GlobalMeet

GlobalMeet is the only scalable, flexible and secure event solution built and backed by event professionals who already have extensive experience in facilitating engaging and accessible hybrid and virtual events. With GlobalMeet, companies can conveniently flex between self-serve and managed events through the same technology, providing a consistent technology experience for small events, big events, and everything in between.

The platform is trusted by 50% of the largest U.S. banks, 50% of Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the top four of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms who audit 90% of all Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com.

About Hive Streaming

Hive Streaming enables superior video experience to drive change in the enterprise. Hive's platform supports internal video communication through the entire video event cycle. Before the event, Hive's platform helps customers to troubleshoot potential issues. During the event, Hive’s eCDN enables ultimate reach and highest quality, prevents failure, and supplies actionable each video stream performance alerts in real-time. After the event, Hive’s industry-leading video event analytics gives you a clear overview of video performance, viewer experience, and engagement.

Hive Streaming plays an integral role in the video delivery and networking infrastructure of Fortune 500 companies across the globe. For more information, visit hivestreaming.com or visit them on LinkedIn.