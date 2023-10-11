Media Advisory: Comerica Bank and FHLB Dallas Celebrate Grand Opening of Houston-Based Affordable Housing Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join Comerica Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) on Thursday, October 12, to celebrate the opening of a 120-unit, supportive housing project in Houston, Texas. The apartments were built with the assistance of a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy provided by FHLB Dallas through its member, Comerica Bank.
New Hope Housing (NHH) Savoy will provide families and individuals of modest income with affordable housing options in the Gulfton-Sharpstown neighborhood of Houston.
AHP funds assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing.
The media is invited.
WHAT: Grand Opening of NHH Savoy
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Thursday, October 12, 2023
WHO:
- Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
- Regina Recinos, Texas General Land Office
- Edward Pollard, Houston City Council
- Matt Reilein, National Equity Fund, Inc
- Joy Horak-Brown, New Hope Housing
- Ken Valach, New Hope Housing
- Ron Lastimosa, New Hope Housing
- Jason Baker, Comerica Bank
- Lykesha Shelton, Comerica Bank
- Vanessa Reed, Comerica Bank
- Kelly Solaka, Comerica Bank
- Bruce Hatton, FHLB Dallas
WHERE: New Hope Housing Savoy, 6315 Savoy Drive, Houston, Texas 77036