Media Advisory: Comerica Bank and FHLB Dallas Celebrate Grand Opening of Houston-Based Affordable Housing Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join Comerica Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) on Thursday, October 12, to celebrate the opening of a 120-unit, supportive housing project in Houston, Texas. The apartments were built with the assistance of a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy provided by FHLB Dallas through its member, Comerica Bank.

New Hope Housing (NHH) Savoy will provide families and individuals of modest income with affordable housing options in the Gulfton-Sharpstown neighborhood of Houston.

AHP funds assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing.

The media is invited.

WHAT: Grand Opening of NHH Savoy

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Thursday, October 12, 2023

WHO:

Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston

Regina Recinos, Texas General Land Office

Edward Pollard, Houston City Council

Matt Reilein, National Equity Fund, Inc

Joy Horak-Brown, New Hope Housing

Ken Valach, New Hope Housing

Ron Lastimosa, New Hope Housing

Jason Baker, Comerica Bank

Lykesha Shelton, Comerica Bank

Vanessa Reed, Comerica Bank

Kelly Solaka, Comerica Bank

Bruce Hatton, FHLB Dallas

WHERE: New Hope Housing Savoy, 6315 Savoy Drive, Houston, Texas 77036