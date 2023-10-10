Celigo and MorganFranklin Deepen Partnership to Bring Tailored Integration Solutions to Enterprise Customers

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that serves both IT and business users, today announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with MorganFranklin Consulting, a trusted advisor in cloud solutions that solves transformational finance, technology, and business challenges for enterprise clients. MorganFranklin’s elevation from Platinum to Select Partner as part of Celigo’s Partner Program will enable MorganFranklin to continue to deliver integration solutions to clients across multiple ecosystems to meet market needs.

A member of Celigo’s Partner Program since 2021, MorganFranklin leverages Celigo’s iPaaS platform to streamline business processes and automate data syncing between popular business applications such as Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and NetSuite as well as connecting storefronts and marketplaces. With this elevated partnership, MorganFranklin and Celigo will continue to capitalize on evolving market opportunities for enterprise clients in industries such as financial services, aerospace and defense, private equity, technology, and more.

Through the success of this partnership, Celigo and MorganFranklin have accelerated their growth and strategically positioned themselves as market leaders that are eradicating operational complexities for their combined customer base.

“Our partnership with Celigo goes beyond just using a platform,” says Geoff Harkness, Managing Partner at MorganFranklin. “With its client-centric approach, the Celigo platform has enabled us to provide our clients with tailored solutions that fit their unique data integration architecture challenges, ensuring our clients extract maximum value from their technology investment.”

“Our decision to spotlight MorganFranklin in Q2 of 2023 as the Partner Spotlight of the Quarter underscores the unparalleled value they bring to our clientele and the support they provide,” said Fred Stemmelin, VP of Partnerships at Celigo.

This long-standing partnership has allowed MorganFranklin to transform enterprise businesses to scale by supporting the streamlining of processes ranging from quote to cash to employee onboarding. Celigo and MorganFranklin deliver integration solutions to customers through a joint program consisting of:

Discover: Through establishing a collaborative integration strategy and approach, the two companies collaborate to define long and short-term targeted capabilities and priorities.

Design: Assessing potential and actual performance through a joint gap analysis that defines requirements and target states.

Implementation: As a long-term Celigo Service Partner and Implementation Partner, MorganFranklin leverages Celigo’s iPaaS platform to develop integration-driven automation roadmaps.

Ongoing Support: Clients are provided support past implementation throughout the lifecycle of the project to drive the best outcomes for their business.

“Our continued investment in the Celigo Partner Program continues to drive success for customers looking to maximize the value of their technology investments,” says Jan Arendtz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. “With this expanded partnership, we recognize MorganFranklin’s commitment to optimizing business operations and reducing time to value for its enterprise customers.”

Customers can learn more about how MorganFranklin is leveraging Celigo’s platform to optimize business processes by visiting MorganFranklin’s website. To learn more about becoming a Celigo partner, visit the Celigo Partner Program site.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading AI-driven integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). At Celigo, we understand the evolving market and believe integration should be accessible to everyone in your organization. Our platform is built for both the line-of-business user and technical teams, promoting automation at every level of the business and enabling growth and innovation at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and Facebook.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity, supply chain and business objectives. The firm’s areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services, and the implementation of enterprise and cloud applications including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe.