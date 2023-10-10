Spire Global Selected by MAN Energy Solutions to Accelerate Digitalization Across the Maritime Industry

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was selected by MAN Energy Solutions (“MAN-ES”), a global player within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, to provide weather data and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data.

According to McKinsey & Co, the shipping industry can decrease fuel consumption by 1% through optimized vessel execution and performance management mechanisms, utilizing AIS and weather data for route mapping. MAN-ES’s broad engineering portfolio includes, among many other products, large-bore engines and turbomachinery that aim to optimize efficiency and decarbonize systems.

MAN-ES will integrate Spire AIS and weather data into its digital solution, PrimeServ Assist, a monitoring and advisory tool for the decarbonization and optimization of marine equipment. This integration aims to provide customers with improved performance, maintenance scheduling and decarbonization insights.

In order to further accelerate the rate of digitalization in the maritime industry, MAN-ES and Spire will also collaborate on the development of AI models designed to analyze engine data and create more cost-efficient solutions for its customers.

"Our driving strategy at MAN Energy Solutions revolves around 'moving big things to zero,' which means we aim to help decarbonize key sectors of the global economy through systems that bring down emissions that have been historically hard to abate," said Gregory Puckett, Chief Digital Officer of MAN Energy Solutions. "The enrichment of our product data with Spire’s AIS and weather data will unlock further optimization for our products, and further our goal to improve engine performance and decarbonization."

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

About MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, we provide a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centers to its customers all over the world. To learn more, visit man-es.com.