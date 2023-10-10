TurbineOne’s Frontline Perception System Added to Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurbineOne, the Frontline Perception Company, today announced that its flagship software, The Frontline Perception System (FPS), has been given “Awardable” status by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

TurbineOne’s platform delivers do-it-yourself Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) and is fielded by the DoD at its highest technology readiness level (TRL-9). TurbineOne’s Frontline Perception System (FPS) allows users to build, tune, and deploy computer-powered recognition algorithms without having to code and without requiring a cloud, enabling operators to use it both in the field and in operations centers. The FPS is applicable to organizations that are overwhelmed with vast quantities of data from different sensors (video, acoustic, radar, etc.) and need to empower analysts to quickly find what’s important.

“We’re excited and look forward to future possibilities with the FPS accepted into the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace,” said TurbineOne Principal, Dave Hammerschmidt. “By making the FPS available on the Marketplace, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office is providing analysts and warfighters with another vetted avenue to quickly adopt and scale the best AI/ML decision-support tools currently available.”

The Frontline Perception System was rated as “Awardable” and added to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Solutions selected for the Marketplace have been assessed and vetted through competitive procedures, which are designed to satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Statutes, Policies, and guidance applicable to the DoD’s Other Transaction Authorities.

TurbineOne was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Funding is available via Other Transaction Agreements, purchase order cooperative agreements, procurement contracts, and other award mechanisms. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the Frontline Perception Company. It delivers national security solutions through its no-code, no-cloud software platform. Backed by the nation’s leading Defense venture capitalists, TurbineOne is deployed globally with every military branch and U.S. Special Operations. To learn more, visit turbineone.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Fianna Litvok, Success@tradewindai.com