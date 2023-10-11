Meal Magic and Vanco Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance School Food Service Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meal Magic Corporation, a trusted provider of food service software solutions for K-12 schools, and Vanco, a leading provider of donation and payment technology for over 3,000 K-12 schools and districts, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the school food service industry by offering advanced technology solutions to streamline operations and improve the overall experience for schools, parents and students.

The partnership between Meal Magic and Vanco brings together two industry leaders who share a commitment to innovation and excellence. By leveraging their expertise and resources, the companies aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by school districts in managing food service operations.

"By combining our robust back-office and online meal management systems with Vanco's superior community engagement capabilities and electronic payment processing solutions, we're creating a one-stop-shop for schools,” said Jim Swarts, CEO of Meal Magic Corporation. “From simplifying administrative tasks to providing a smooth online meal application process, we're confident that our comprehensive suite will significantly enhance operational efficiency for schools."

The partnership between Meal Magic and Vanco will enable schools to streamline administrative processes, manage online meal applications, track point-of-sale transactions in cafeterias and improve communication with parents and students through mobile apps and web portals. These comprehensive solutions will revolutionize the way schools handle their food service operations, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for all stakeholders.

Vanco's CEO, Jim McGinnis, said, "Our partnership with Meal Magic reinforces our mission to empower schools and educational organizations with innovative solutions. The synergies between our technologies will lead to a seamless, intuitive experience for managing meal programs. We're committed to ensuring that schools can focus more on education and less on administrative tasks."

About Meal Magic

For more than 35 years, Meal Magic Corporation has been regarded as one of the top providers of food service software solutions to K-12 schools. The company has always been at the forefront of innovation and has continuously delivered advanced solutions for school back-office management, online meal management applications, as well as point-of-sale solutions for school cafeterias. To learn more, click here.

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 47,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events, and securely complete transactions every day. To learn more, click here.