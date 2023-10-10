AI Mental Health Support Launched at Orthopedic Hospitals in Missouri, New York and California

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wysa, the leader in AI-guided mental health support, today announced its digital intervention is being made available in multiple orthopedic hospitals to support musculoskeletal patients suffering from chronic pain and associated depression and anxiety. The announcement follows successful trials and clinical studies demonstrating Wysa’s clinical efficacy.

Evidence demonstrates the potential for improved orthopedic recovery through holistic support, but many patients can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs for psychological treatment. Wysa’s digital intervention for mental health is being made available to patients at these hospitals at typically one-tenth the cost of a single session with a traditional therapist. Some hospitals may subsidize the cost further for patients with demonstrated inability to pay.

Wysa’s orthopedic digital intervention is available at:

The Living Well Center of Washington University, St. Louis

Hospital for Special Surgery, NYC

Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco

A landmark study published in JMIR outlined the effectiveness of Wysa’s digital intervention for orthopedic patients, finding that patients experienced a reduction in mental health concerns, but also improved physical function and pain interference, when receiving digital mental health support.

“Between the lack of cost-effective and clinically backed mental health support options available to patients, and the loss of Medicaid coverage that could impact 24 million individuals, accessible mental health support is urgently needed,” said Chaitali Sinha, SVP Healthcare and Clinical Development at Wysa.

“We’ve recognized through our trials the incredible promise our orthopedic digital intervention holds and have been working tirelessly to create broad patient access. Our rollout with these leading hospitals helps reach that goal.”

About Wysa:

Wysa is a global leader in AI-driven mental health support, available both to individuals, through employer benefits programs and healthcare services. Wysa’s “emotionally intelligent” conversational AI guides users through evidence-based cognitive-behavioral techniques (CBT) and micro-actions to help build mental resilience skills. Wysa has facilitated over 550 million conversations with 6 million users in 95 countries. Clients include Swiss Re, L’Oreal, Bosch, Colgate-Palmolive, Aetna, NHS, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and the Ministry of Health in Singapore.

