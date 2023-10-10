Brightcore Energy and Bancroft Announce Completion of 1.5 MW Carport Solar Project

ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcore Energy, a leader in developing and implementing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and institutional market, and Bancroft, a regional nonprofit organization providing education, support, and services to individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and brain injury, jointly announced the completion of a carport solar project.

The project, located at Bancroft’s Raymond & Joanne Welsh Campus in Mt. Laurel, NJ, consists of over 2,800 solar panels installed on a canopy structure erected above the school's parking lot. The 1.5 MWdc array is projected to generate 2,044 MWh of energy annually, offsetting approximately 80% of the school’s annual energy use. In addition to the solar project, Brightcore installed three dual-port EV chargers to provide staff with the ability to charge applicable vehicles while they go about their workday. The array has also been designed to provide the added benefit of providing protection from the weather.

“We are so pleased to have been a part of this project. Bancroft schools provide such an important service to young adults with special needs,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy. “It was such a wonderful opportunity to work with the school administration and consultants to pull this together.“

"Bancroft is proud to have worked with Brightcore on this project, one that has far-reaching benefits for the sustainability of our organization," says Jennifer Cripps, Bancroft's Chief Financial Officer.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy, based in Armonk NY, is a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market. Solutions include high-efficiency heating and cooling systems (geothermal) for both new construction and existing building retrofits, commercial-grade solar, LED lighting and controls, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, smart building solutions, and other emerging technologies. Brightcore’s turnkey, end-to-end solutions encompass; preliminary modeling & feasibility, design & engineering, financing & incentive management, construction & implementation, and system performance monitoring. Visit www.BrightcoreEnergy.com to learn more.

About Bancroft

Bancroft is a leading regional nonprofit provider of specialized services for individuals with autism, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and those in need of neurological rehabilitation. Through its innovative programs supporting people throughout different stages in life, Bancroft offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at unlocking the full potential in each person and meeting their changing needs. Programming includes special education, vocational training and supported employment, structured day programs, residential treatment programs, community living programs, and behavioral supports.

Established in 1883 and headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ, Bancroft boasts 30+ programs in 17 locations serving 2,200 people annually throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, including more than 275 community-based group homes and supervised apartments. For more information, visit bancroft.org. For Bancroft’s recent news and topic experts visit the Newsroom.