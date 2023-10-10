GoBundance Women Announces Select Opportunities for Guests to Apply to Attend 2023 Annual Fall Retreat in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoBundance Women, a high-level mastermind membership organization and support network for extraordinary female entrepreneurs, C-level executives and other high achieving women from diverse ethnicities, backgrounds, and industries, announces the opportunity for non-member guests to attend its 2023 Fall Retreat. This is the first time GoBundance Women is welcoming non-members to participate in the annual retreat, and applications are now open.

“Rising interest rates, inflation, a volatile real estate market, and other economic factors have made this a challenging business year, and women are dealing with higher than ever reported rates of anxiety and imposter syndrome,” said Mandy McAllister, Co-Founder of GoBundance Women. “Most people hoped that after the pandemic, life would return to normal, but this year has been another tumultuous year, and we know that women need access to a network of likeminded, high-achieving individuals just like them more than ever, which is why we decided to make a select number of spaces available for non-members to attend the retreat this year.”

The members of GoBundance Women consist of an elite community of women including CEOs, best-selling authors, real estate investors, entrepreneurs and other professionals dedicated to achieving greatness in every aspect of their lives. The 2023 Fall Retreat offers attendees the opportunity to experience renowned guest speakers including Lisa Bilyeu, Co-Founder of Quest Nutrition and Co-Founder and President of Impact Theory, and Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Clinical Psychologist, three times New York Times Bestselling Author and CEO of Conscious Coaching Institute. Each day will begin with meditation and yoga, and expand into opportunities to network, engage in adventures like mountain biking, kayaking, and more, and let loose at dinner and dancing events.

“Looking back at previous retreats the number of things people can accomplish in a short amount of time is incredible. Whether it’s improving their health or feeling supported – it’s amazing what people can do through attending a women’s retreat,” said GoBundance for Women Co-Founder Kelly Resendez. “At previous retreats, women have started new businesses, left their W2s behind and discovered the freedom and power of being their own boss, embarked on new investing opportunities, and learned to take time for themselves so they can become masterminds and achieve an abundance mindset that benefits them in all aspects of their lives.”

“Women rise when we are connected in like-hearted communities like GoBundance Women,” said Dr. Shefali Tsabary. “I am looking forward to helping the women who attend this year’s retreat discover how to enter their own inner connection, worth and empowerment.”

Membership in GoBundance Women provides the tools, mentorship and community needed for members to achieve their goals, attain higher levels of success, and create the full, abundant life they desire. To qualify for membership, women must have a net worth of $1 million or higher or be an Accredited Investor with a personal income of $250,000 or higher.

The GoBundance Women 2023 Fall Retreat is taking place at the beautiful JW Mariott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Members and guests interested in applying to attend the retreat can learn more and fill out an application at: https://www.gobundancewomen.com/gbworlando2023.

About GoBundance Women

GoBundance Women is an exclusive membership community of executives, entrepreneurs, and investors. Members seek truth and genuine connection with other powerful women. Members don’t climb ladders, they own them. Members support each other and keep everyone accountable for every aspect of their lives. They apologize for nothing. And celebrate success, beauty and badassery in a way that doesn’t diminish their own. Members are diverse, eclectic and impossible to define…or hold down. They value health, financial freedom, adventure, genuine contribution, and above all – unapologetic, unabashed and limitless joy. Membership provides the tools, mentorship and community needed to achieve your goals, attain higher levels of success and create a full, abundant life that you love to live.