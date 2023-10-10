UKG Supercharges Generative AI Models with Great Place To Work® Data

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced its generative AI (GenAI) models will leverage the extensive Great Place To Work knowledgebase of benchmarks — based on feedback from 100 million employees around the world — and proven best practices, to guide HR leaders and people managers with proactive, purposefully curated insights and recommendations.

By training UKG GenAI models on 30 years of proprietary Great Place To Work research and strategies, the UKG Great Place To Work Hub will proactively surface suggestions and key data points to help organizations understand where their culture stands today and more rapidly advance equity and opportunity for all going forward. A conversational search experience powered by GenAI will also quickly return key information and suggested actions, based on Great Place To Work findings, in the moment its needed most.

“The race around GenAI in the HCM space will be won by the technology providers who have access to unique and proprietary data, allowing them to create truly differentiated experiences,” said Michael Rochelle, chief strategy officer at Brandon Hall Group. “With exclusive access to the entire catalogue of Great Place To Work research around people-centric best practices and culture-driven business outcomes to train its AI models, UKG’s 2021 acquisition of Great Place To Work looks even smarter with each passing year.”

The Great Place To Work Hub will also prompt HR leaders and people managers with proactive AI-powered recommendations and nudges toward specific actions, behaviors, and best practices, helping them advance their own journey along the Great Place To Work “For All” leadership model.

“We’re combining insights and technology — both transformational in their own ways — to make it easier than ever for businesses to create inclusive, high-performing workplaces that drive growth and revenue,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “Our unique focus on culture-driven business outcomes with technology built in service of people inspires every aspect of our HCM suite strategy.”

As part of the UKG Pro HCM suite, Great Place To Work Hub is an industry-first solution that helps organizations unlock the true drivers of engagement, belonging, and performance at their organization, helping leaders make more informed decisions around equity and opportunity to drive business growth. Great Place To Work Hub is expected to be available for UKG Ready HCM suite customers in 2024.

“Equity of opportunity is not only the right thing to do for everyone, it also drives better business outcomes,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, equity, and impact officer at UKG. “The Great Place To Work Hub is part of a journey to help HR leaders and their organizations see all people — and their differences — as valuable.”

UKG will debut the first public demonstration of Great Place To Work Hub, including its GenAI enhancements built on the UKG FleX technology platform, in booth 3909 at the HR Technology Conference and Expo, taking place October 10-13. Great Place To Work Hub, along with an array of GenAI and technology innovations, will also be showcased at UKG Aspire, taking place November 6-9 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

