Sustainable Skylines Partners with Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. to Manage Drone Advertising Operations

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., a pioneering leader in aerial vehicle-powered logistics and resource management, announced a partnership with Sustainable Skylines, a Miami-based drone advertising and data analytics company that uses drones to tow industry‑standard sized banners over high-density populated locations. Sustainable Skylines will use the Mitsubishi Electric AnyMile™ drone logistics management platform to cost effectively and safely manage all drone-based advertising campaigns and aerial advertising operations, including logistics and resource management.

The AnyMile™ drone management and logistics platform seamlessly integrate advertising management software to streamline the process of creating aerial ad campaigns and managing drone resources, resulting in improved drone-mission supervision and optimization. Operators can effortlessly manage complex Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) route planning and scheduling, making airspace management and mission planning and coordination effortless. In addition, real-time monitoring of advertising missions and routes enhances operational efficiency and safety.

“Drones present an opportunity to usher a more sustainable, secure and scalable alternative to banner‑towing airplanes, providing aerial advertising firms the capability to reduce their carbon footprint with sustainable transport and efficiently expand their aerial-vehicle powered operations,” said Zafer Sahinoglu, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center (MELIC), the developer of the AnyMile platform.

“Sustainable Skylines is transforming the aerial advertising industry with drones, and we’re thrilled to help them dramatically reduce their operational costs, making aerial logistics and advertising more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes,” added Sahinoglu.

For more information about Sustainable Skylines and its best-in-class advertising technology, visit www.sustainableskylines.com.

For more information about how the AnyMile drone logistics management platform by Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. helps its customers embrace the future of logistics and aerial advertising, please visit https://anymile.io/.

