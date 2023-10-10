Amwell® Partners With Discovery Health to Bring First-of-its-Kind Digital Mental Health Benefit to South Africa

BOSTON & JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discovery Health, the leading health insurance administrator providing administration and managed care services to more than 3.8 million individuals, has partnered with Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a global leader in hybrid health care enablement, to introduce the first-ever digital therapeutic benefits funded by a health insurer in South Africa. As part of the organization’s robust mental healthcare program and benefits package, clinicians are now able to prescribe SilverCloud® by Amwell, a clinically validated, evidence-based and affordable digital mental healthcare platform, to members.

As a data-driven healthcare organization that administers over 57% of the country’s market for competitive health insurance products, Discovery Health’s data from member claims reveal that the prevalence of mental health conditions has steadily increased in recent years, and this has been particularly noticeable since the COVID-19 pandemic. Aligned to global statistics, including the World Health Organization’s measure of a 25% rise in the prevalence of depression since 2018, Discovery Health demonstrates a 19% increase in the prevalence of depression since the pre-pandemic period. Adding to the strain, South Africa’s healthcare industry has also been impacted by the global workforce shortage trend. Rising prevalence with lower supply of essential service underscores Discovery Health’s need to leverage technology to broaden access to treatment via innovative, effective, and affordable digital therapies.

“The rapid digitisation of healthcare, accelerated by the global pandemic, has improved access to quality patient care across nearly every specialty worldwide. As our organisation faces demands for mental healthcare much like the concerning trends being experienced worldwide, Discovery Health sought a clinically validated, Food and Drug Administration approved and internationally proven partner to help,” says Dr. Noluthando Nematswerani, chief clinical officer at Discovery Health. “This benefit offering expands access to treatment, improves outcomes, and supports our members in changing their behaviour in a sustainable manner through leading digital cognitive behaviour therapies, so that they can better manage their condition on a regular basis. In SilverCloud by Amwell, we have found a mental health technology platform and valuable partner that will support our goal to provide increased access to care for our members.”

SilverCloud by Amwell is an award winning, on-demand digital mental health and well-being platform with proven impact among over 1 million users worldwide. Ongoing platform data shows that approximately 65% of SilverCloud users experience significant improvements and 56% of users diagnosed with symptoms of depression or anxiety were diagnosis-free within three months of using the platform. It is used by the U.K.’s National Health Service, Ireland’s Health Service Executive, and numerous provider and insurer organizations in the U.S. and worldwide.

“Global research paints a grim picture of the increased prevalence of mental health diagnoses, as one in eight people globally live with a mental health condition, and care team burnout among healthcare organizations worldwide. Discovery Health is demonstrating its global leadership and innovative approach by integrating digital therapy benefits into its mental health care offering. We are honored to enable Discovery Health’s first-of-its-kind offering in South Africa as it eases the strain on behavioral health providers while providing members easy access to affordable and effective treatment options,” said Kathy Weiler, chief commercial and growth officer, Amwell.

