Sollum Dynamic LED Grow Lights Selected by Proplant Propagation

Committed to providing their customers with dependable and high-quality crops, the team at Proplant Propagation has chosen to install Sollum®'s dynamic smart LED fixtures in their propagation greenhouses. With this new investment in precision supplemental lighting, the company hopes to continually improve their product with the help of tailored light recipes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Committed to providing their customers with dependable and high-quality crops, the team at Proplant Propagation has chosen to install Sollum®'s dynamic smart LED fixtures in their propagation greenhouses. With this new investment in precision supplemental lighting, the company hopes to continually improve their product with the help of tailored light recipes. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONTRÉAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Committed to providing their customers with dependable and high-quality crops, the team at Proplant Propagation has chosen to install Sollum®'s dynamic smart LED fixtures in their propagation greenhouses. With this new investment in precision supplemental lighting, the company hopes to continually improve their product with the help of tailored light recipes.

A third-generation family business, Proplant Propagation uses a mix of homegrown techniques and the latest technology to operate impressive propagation facilities in Jarvis, Ontario.

To ensure their clients receive the best cucumber, tomato, pepper and eggplant crops, the company pays careful attention to detail, in particular by employing advanced hygiene techniques in their hydroponic systems and by performing precise monitoring from seeding to delivery. It is this attention to detail that the Proplant Propagation team believes sets them apart from other facilities.

"We take pride in producing the most robust plants in our greenhouses," says Paul Berkel, owner of Proplant Propagation. "Our number one goal is ensuring that our clients have a great yield when they start with our crops and that means growing the healthiest and hardiest plants on our end," he continues. "What I like about Sollum's dynamic LED solution is that we can tweak the spectral output so that it's exactly what our plants need to thrive."

Sollum Technologies' smart LED grow light solution includes access to unlimited light recipes as well as expert consultation so that growers can make use of the best possible lighting regime for their plants in terms of both intensity and spectrum. "The Proplant Propagation team, as well as many of our other clients, understand the important role that light spectrum plays in plant morphology," says Nick Occhionero, Senior Sales Director, Canada, for Sollum Technologies. "We are excited that more and more growers are investing in dynamic LED lighting solutions and are recognizing how our unique technology works for their business."

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun’s natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. For more information, visit sollum.tech.

©2023 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, SF-ONE, SF-MAX, SF-PRO, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies