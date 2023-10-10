Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants Announces Partnership with Cardiovascular Logistics

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants (CCC) announced today that it is partnering with national cardiology platform, Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), to enhance and expand its cardiovascular care and services throughout the region.

Founded in 1975, CCC is the greater Tampa Bay area’s leading independent cardiology practice with 32 providers delivering state-of-the-art care to patients in its communities. CCC is the fourth independent cardiology practice to partner with CVL this year and the second in Florida.

By partnering with CVL, the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country, CCC will join a network of the leading cardiology practices in the U.S. With the addition of CCC, CVL is partnered with over 240 providers across 6 states.

The partnership between CCC and CVL represents a significant milestone in the mission to enhance and expand access to high-quality cardiovascular care in the region. By leveraging CVL's expertise and innovative solutions, CCC will greatly enhance its capabilities, ensuring that patients receive cutting-edge and compassionate care.

“We chose to partner with CVL because we believe CVL is the cardiovascular medicine platform with the greatest commitment to being physician led and owned in the market today,” said Frederic R. Simmons, Jr., CEO of CCC. “We also chose CVL because of the integrity, deep experience partnering with physicians, and commitment to improving access to high quality care of its equity partner, Lee Equity Partners.”

“The physicians at CCC are excited and honored to partner with CVL,” said Jorge Navas, President and Managing Physician. “We look forward to transforming cardiovascular care and continuing to provide high-quality, cost-effective, and compassionate patient-centric care.”

“Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants have been the leaders and innovators of cardiovascular care in the greater Tampa Bay area for over 48 years. Their focus on high quality compassionate care makes them an ideal partner for our platform," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. “We are excited to have Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants on board so that together, we can fundamentally change how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States.”

With a shared dedication to excellence, CCC and CVL are poised to make a significant impact on the delivery of cardiovascular care and the improvement of patient outcomes.

About Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants

Founded in 1975, Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants (“CCC”) has been providing the highest level of cardiovascular care to patients in the Tampa Bay region for over 48 years. CCC physicians and advanced practitioners represent some of the finest and most respected independent practitioners in the area. CCC provides a broad spectrum of interventional, diagnostic and preventive cardiovascular services, and offers patients comprehensive care backed by experience, expertise and technology. For more information on CCC, visit www.cccheart.com.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. Formed in 2013, CVL is integrating the nation’s best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests within three distinct sectors, healthcare services, financial services, and business services, where the team has developed deep relationships over decades. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.