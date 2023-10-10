Hyatt and Headspace Expand Collaboration to Include Colored Noise Content to Support Guests and World of Hyatt Members on Their Wellbeing Journey

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Headspace announced today the expansion of the collaboration between Hyatt and Headspace to continue supporting guests’ wellbeing with new colored noise content for World of Hyatt members and guests. Beginning October 11, Hyatt will be the only hospitality company to offer guests and members a complimentary sampling of relaxing sounds from Headspace’s premium colored noise collection. Available via the World of Hyatt App and in-room televisions at select properties across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, this spectrum of sounds can help you drift off, relax or focus. Whether at home or on the road, those looking to complement their mental health and wellbeing can focus on winding down from the busy day, decreasing stress and improving their sleep with science-backed mindfulness and meditation content. Science has proven that mindfulness can have positive impacts on mental health. In fact Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes of interventions including reduced stress, improved focus, increased compassion, decreased aggression, and increased positivity.

“As a hospitality company focused on care, Hyatt takes pride in raising the bar on wellbeing in a rapidly changing world,” says TJ Abrams, Vice President, Global Wellbeing, Hyatt. “Collaborating with industry leaders like Headspace allows Hyatt to better care for our guests, and I have personally experienced the positive, stress-relieving impact of mindfulness content during my recent stays at our hotels.”

Putting Stress and Anxiety to Bed with Colored Noise

In celebration of World Mental Health Day, the expanded collaboration with Headspace further enhances the guest experience and illustrates Hyatt’s ongoing commitment to wellbeing and making a lasting, positive impact on our guests, members and colleagues. Utilizing its world class audio department, Headspace created two of the highest quality sleep noises, now available for free to World of Hyatt members and guests, including:

White Noise: The original noise to fall asleep to, like smooth static to help zone out.

The original noise to fall asleep to, like smooth static to help zone out. Brown Noise: A robust, deep noise akin to a roaring waterfall in the distance.

“At Headspace, we're delighted to deepen our collaboration with Hyatt, a true leader in prioritizing the wellbeing of their guests,” said Emma Nemtin, Head of Consumer Partnerships and Distribution at Headspace. “Our shared commitment to enhancing the guest experience aligns seamlessly with our mission to improve the health and happiness of the world. By offering exclusive sounds from our colored noise collection, we're thrilled to help guests unwind, find tranquility, and experience a peaceful night's rest, whether they're at home or on the go.”

To celebrate the continued collaboration with Headspace, World of Hyatt members can also enjoy a 30-day free trial subscription to Headspace, encouraging members to prioritize their wellbeing both during and in between stays at Hyatt hotels around the world. The 30-day free trial subscription is subject to Headspace Terms & Condition, auto-renews at $12.99/ month after the first month and may be canceled at anytime.

Redefining Wellbeing at Hyatt

As a part of the collaboration with Headspace which began in 2019, Hyatt and Headspace have teamed up to make mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content more accessible to colleagues, corporate customers and guests. This effort builds on Hyatt's holistic wellbeing strategy, which focuses on creating meaningful experiences designed to help guests, members, and customers live healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives.

From collaborating with Headspace to expanding current offerings like Together by Hyatt for meetings and events to signature wellbeing experiences through World of Hyatt’s FIND platform and transformative guest experiences, Hyatt is also committed to inspiring guests on their personal wellbeing journeys long after their stay.

Extending Wellbeing to Hyatt Colleagues

At Hyatt, wellbeing is core to its purpose – we care for people so they can be their best. Hyatt’s focus on wellbeing extends to Hyatt colleagues around the world, who have access to a growing portfolio of related resources, benefits and programming, such as complimentary access to Headspace, mental wellbeing assessment tool Hyatt Well-Check, and annual observances including Hyatt’s Global Wellbeing Week, World Mental Health Day and Hyatt’s Global Day of Gratitude. Learn more about how we care for colleagues at Hyatt on LinkedIn.

For more information on Headspace offerings through World of Hyatt, please visit hyatt.com/headspace.

The term “Hyatt” is used for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Headspace

Headspace is your lifelong guide to better mental health. We make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their background or experience. Through our flagship Headspace app, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement and focus exercises. Our enterprise offerings combine this experience with a human-centered model of care, with coaching, therapy, psychiatry and EAP services under one roof. Our team of experts ranges from mental health clinicians to Emmy award-winning producers and data scientists, working together as one to help millions of people around the world be healthier and more productive. To learn more, please visit headspace.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 36 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and Lindblad Expeditions. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.