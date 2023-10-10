NGDATA Joins the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NGDATA, a leading global digital experience company, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide the company’s Intelligence Engagement Platform (IEP) with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable IEP to integrate with SilverLake System®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

NGDATA integrates with SilverLake System via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

NGDATA's IEP empowers banks of all sizes to deliver a smarter customer experience. Its platform centralizes customer data and leverages artificial intelligence (AI) modeling and machine learning to recommend industry-specific, omnichannel customer engagement journeys. Leveraging these recommendations, SilverLake System clients are able to build lasting relationships with customers, driving positive business impact through customer retention, increasing wallet and market share.

“As banks look to strengthen their relationships with their customers, leveraging AI and machine learning to ingest and analyze data is critical to delivering journeys that resonate and drive action,” said Doug Gross, CEO of NGDATA. “Through our integration with Jack Henry’s VIP, Jack Henry customers are able to benefit from NGDATA’s platform to develop and quickly adapt the journeys that will increase loyalty and drive additional revenue opportunities.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About NGDATA

NGDATA is a global digital experience company that partners with businesses to harness the power of data to drive customer-centricity.

Our solutions centralize customer data and use AI modeling and machine learning to recommend industry-specific, omnichannel customer engagement journeys. These recommendations build lasting relationships with customers, and drive business impact through retention and an increase in wallet share and market share.

With over a decade of experience collaborating with data-rich industries, including financial services, telecommunications, media and entertainment, utilities, and hospitality; NGDATA's cutting-edge technology and team of experts have delivered more than half a billion personalized recommendations for companies around the world.