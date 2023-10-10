Navitus Health Solutions Partners with Virta Health to Address Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Epidemics

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions announced today a partnership with Virta Health, making Virta’s industry-leading solutions for reversal of type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity available to Navitus clients. This will augment existing and emerging solutions to support payors that seek to manage these conditions within their member populations.

The rising prevalence and associated costs of these conditions remain concerns for employers and health plans, noting the long-term health impacts as well as rising preference for expensive glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs.

Virta’s effective peer-reviewed solutions combine provider-led virtual care with personalized nutrition to help people with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity lose weight and/or lower their blood sugar levels while reducing or eliminating the need for costly medications for those on or considering drug therapy.

“ Navitus has 20 years of experience lowering costs for plan sponsors while helping members access clinically appropriate care,” says Laura Jester, Vice President, Clinical Services at Navitus. “ This partnership builds upon our proven track record. Our clients look to us for transformational solutions to chronic diseases. Virta offers just that—a tech-forward approach that lowers drug spend for utilizing members while improving member health.”

“ Payors want innovative solutions to the chronic disease cost crisis, especially amid the rise in use of GLP-1s. With this partnership, Navitus clients can seamlessly plug Virta into the list of benefits and watch healthcare costs go down,” said Kevin Kumler, President at Virta Health. “ More importantly, millions of people now have access to the life-changing benefits of reversing their condition.”

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. We proudly serve over 11 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes. To learn more about Navitus, visit navitus.com.

About Virta Health

Virta Health is the leader in the reversal of chronic conditions, and is creating a new standard in medical care for people living with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or obesity. Our virtual approach combines personalized nutrition therapy with continuous provider-led support to empower members to eliminate medications, lose weight, and take back their lives. Virta has earned the trust of the nation’s largest organizations, including Humana, AutoZone, and Blue Shield of California. They also deliver industry-leading cost savings of over $6,000 per member per year while putting their fees at risk based on health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.virtahealth.com.