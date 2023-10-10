Tellus Equipment Solutions Acquires Bramlett Implement in Central Texas

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellus Equipment Solutions ("Tellus"), a prominent John Deere Agricultural and Turf dealer, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Bramlett Implement, a John Deere dealership in Erath County. With this strategic move, Tellus extends its reach to 55 counties, reinforcing its steadfast commitment to serving Texas's dynamic agricultural community.

“ We're excited to expand into Stephenville and Erath County. Our acquisition of Bramlett will bring a wider selection of equipment and parts to the customers in the region. We are dedicated to delivering strong customer service and we look forward to carrying forward the Bramlett family’s legacy of employee and community support,” stated Jeff Donaldson, CEO of Tellus.

Tellus is dedicated to a strategic growth initiative aimed at expanding its footprint while strengthening the ability to serve customers through expanded equipment selection, parts inventory, and customer support. Tellus’ commitment involves investments in our highly valued employees and the communities where it operates.

Anthony Willis, Managing Director of Cardinal System Holdings, Tellus’ parent company, said, “ The addition of Bramlett reinforces our commitment to expanding Tellus' footprint. This strategic move reaffirms our dedication and represents another step in our journey to enhance scale within the John Deere dealership system.”

As part of this acquisition, Tellus will retain Bramlett Implements’ employees and continue to operate the location in Stephenville. With a network of 25 locations across South and Central Texas, Tellus remains firmly committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, with world-class service at its core.

About Tellus Equipment Solutions

Tellus Equipment Solutions, headquartered in Katy, Texas, is a family-owned authorized John Deere Agriculture and Turf dealer, operating 25 full-service dealerships across 55 exclusive counties in South and Central Texas. The company provides agriculture, turf and compact construction equipment, parts, and service support to various customers, including farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and commercial businesses. For more information, visit www.tellusequip.com and find us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Cardinal System Holdings

Established in 2014, Cardinal System Holdings ("Cardinal") is a family holding company with operations in consumer goods, heavy equipment, real estate, and other business ventures. Cardinal is a strategic partner with two of the world's most recognizable brands - "Coca-Cola" through its ownership of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and "John Deere" through its ownership of Tellus Equipment Solutions. As an active owner, Cardinal combines its entrepreneurial approach and operating expertise to build multigenerational family businesses that consistently generate profitable growth and strong returns. In 2022, Cardinal-owned businesses generated more than $2 billion in revenue and employed over 5,500 people.