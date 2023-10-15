CORRECTING and REPLACING Creep It Simple: Rite Aid Releases DIY Halloween Costume Recipe Cards

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated October 10, 2023, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

CREEP IT SIMPLE: RITE AID RELEASES DIY HALLOWEEN COSTUME RECIPE CARDS

Beat the Halloween Hurries by Turning Drug Store Finds Into Unforgettable Ensembles

Each year, Halloween has a way of creeping up, bringing along the annual fear of finding the perfect costume. This season, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is taking away that stress with their Costume Recipe Cards – easy solutions to ensure consumers shine on the spookiest night of the year.

The neighborhood drug store chain is more than just a popular destination for Halloween candy and décor. Rite Aid’s aisles possess all the essentials needed to craft imaginative costumes in a pinch. Stocked with everyday items that serve as the best ingredients for last-minute magic without breaking the bank, with a dash of creativity, Rite Aid is helping consumers transform common products into unforgettable Halloween ensembles.

Offering several uniquely clever ideas, Rite Aid’s virtual Costume Recipe Cards provide spooktacular guides on how to DIY festive fits using items from the aisles of Rite Aid paired with closet staples, including:

– a menace to cereal everywhere, this costume gives breakfast time a terrifying twist Dust Bunny – hop into Halloween with this cute and punny costume that’s sure to collect acclaim

– make a splash on Halloween with this frothy look Party Animal – channel your wild side and become the center of attention at any gathering with this ferocious, party-ready ensemble

– a pun-tastic look that’s impossibly simple and sure to be a hit Queen/King of Hearts – friends will lose their heads over this imperial ensemble

Yet, costumes aren’t the only thing consumers are waiting until the last minute for when it comes to Halloween. According to Rite Aid’s seasonal sales data* shoppers are buying their Halloween candy later than ever! This time last year, the drug store chain revealed that Americans are in fact candy procrastinators, with Halloween Eve being the day most people prepared for upcoming trick-or-treaters. However, Rite Aid has shockingly uncovered that last year shoppers pushed the limits of time as Halloween day became the new most popular day to pick up candy!

“The fall months are such a fun-filled time of year, but can also be super hectic, which is why we’re making it easier than ever to celebrate the season by offering a wide variety of seasonal treats and festive DIY Halloween costume ideas to take the stress out of planning,” said Jeanniey Walden, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Rite Aid. “At Rite Aid, we provide our customers with a one-stop-shop solution for all their seasonal needs, giving them time back in their day to spend it making memories with the people in their lives who matter most.”

Whether consumers identify as a planner or a procrastinator, Rite Aid is here to support everyone looking to embrace their seasonal spirit. To explore all of Rite Aid’s Halloween and Harvest offerings and tips, visit www.riteaid.com/fall-season-ideas.

*Methodology: Data is approximate and reflects Rite Aid sales of bagged candy unity and other items from October 1 – October 31, 2021 and October 1 – October 31, 2022.