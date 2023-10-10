NTT DATA and IP Infusion Partner to Accelerate Network Disaggregation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced a strategic partnership with NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader. NTT DATA and IP Infusion are collaborating for go-to-market open networking solutions to bring enhanced disaggregation, scalability, and choices to network operators.

NTT DATA (part of NTT Group) is a global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo that offers consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA will offer IP Infusion Cell Site Routers, Routed Optical Networking, Aggregation Router and Data Center software products, including bundled solutions, on a broad portfolio of white box hardware.

This collaboration for expanding broad connectivity was initiated by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), including TIP solutions for Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) or Cell Site Routers and Cassini for Routed Optical Networking projects. Both NTT DATA and IP Infusion are members of TIP, which is driving development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions to advance global connectivity.

“We are deeply committed to accelerating network disaggregation throughout our global ecosystem of customers and partners,” said Teodoro López Palacios, Partner, Telecom Sector at NTT DATA Europe & LATAM. “IP Infusion is a proven leader in open networking, providing award-winning and field-tested solutions that reduce total cost of ownership while expanding services. We are excited to help propel innovation, greater access, and better network outcomes to more users.”

“The systems integrator role is important for the TIP community, and the IP Infusion and NTT DATA alliance is a big step forward for bringing disaggregated solutions to a diverse range of use cases,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director of Telecom Infra Project. “NTT DATA and IP Infusion have long demonstrated deep expertise in open network solutions and this collaboration will help create a stronger, more flexible supply chain, supporting high-quality connectivity.”

“We are pleased to partner with NTT DATA to drive further market penetration for open networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “It’s great to be working with NTT DATA, a trusted global innovator for business IT solutions, which clearly understands the powerful potential of network disaggregation. We are proud to be furthering TIP’s ideals for expanding open networks and paving the way for a connected future.”

Along with this partnership with NTT DATA, IP Infusion continues to receive acclaim for its products and services. This spring, leading independent global provider of technology industry insights GigaOm designated IP Infusion as Leader and Outperformer for the third consecutive year in all three of its 2023 Network Operating System Radar Reports. The IP Infusion software platform was identified as the most complete of the more than 20 NOS vendors GigaOm analysts evaluated, outperforming incumbent providers including Cisco and Juniper.

In addition, TIP recognized IP Infusion’s Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution with the TIP Validated Solution Gold Badge in 2022. IP Infusion’s software was recognized for satisfying the stringent requirements set by the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport Project (OOPT) group for the DCSG.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.