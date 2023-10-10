Intellijoint Selects AcuityMD Platform to Accelerate Commercialization of Surgical Navigation Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AcuityMD, provider of a novel commercial platform for medical technology (MedTech) companies, announced that Intellijoint Surgical, developer of surgical planning and navigation solutions for total hip and knee joint replacements, will leverage its platform to identify new business prospects, manage pipeline, and scale operations. Intellijoint’s easy-to-use devices are used by leading orthopedic surgeons globally.

Founded in 2010, Intellijoint launched its flagship product Intellijoint HIP® in 2016 and has since supported over 50,000 total joint replacements in Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The company has moved from start-up to growth phase with a wider focus on scalability. “Over the next 18-24 months, our focus will be on productivity and expansion, and AcuityMD will play a critical role in supporting these efforts,” said Armen Bakirtzian, co-founder and CEO of Intellijoint. “AcuityMD’s unified targeting and pipeline management platform streamlines the sales cycle process and enables our team to more efficiently uncover physicians whose patients can benefit from our breakthrough technologies.”

AcuityMD’s commercial platform accelerates the MedTech industry’s complex commercialization process. Medical device companies have traditionally relied on one-size-fits-all CRM software, coupled with static data exports to uncover and reach potential customers. AcuityMD transforms large volumes of healthcare data, such as procedural volumes, shifts where physicians practice, and relationships between physicians, into unified, intuitive workflows that prioritize sales efforts. The platform replaces tedious research, manual input, and unreliable guesswork with accurate insights for high-value customer opportunities.

“We selected AcuityMD because we needed a solid process for identifying, prioritizing, and executing on new business opportunities,” said Alex McLachlan, director of sales at Intellijoint. “We were using clunky CRMs, outdated spreadsheets, and flat, purchased data before adopting AcuityMD. The platform has enabled our team to collaborate more effectively and target more consistently across organizations, geographies, and market segments.”

“The MedTech industry is facing more commercial challenges than ever before,” said Michael Monovoukas, co-founder and CEO of AcuityMD. “Competition is increasing, hospitals and their purchasing decisions are consolidating, and the role of the sales rep is undergoing a fundamental transformation. With AcuityMD, Intellijoint is poised to overcome these challenges and empower their team to quickly identify the best opportunities for their business. It’s an honor to partner with them as they expand their reach and accelerate patient access to cutting-edge medical technology.”

About AcuityMD

AcuityMD is a leading technology partner to the commercial MedTech industry. Thousands of sales and marketing professionals use AcuityMD’s commercial platform to identify target markets, surface top opportunities, and grow their business. With customers ranging from pre-commercial to enterprise, AcuityMD is committed to providing MedTech companies with unparalleled visibility to accelerate adoption of medical technology.