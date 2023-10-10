Hozon Selects Wind River Linux to Develop Latest Software-Defined Vehicle Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., has selected Wind River Linux to develop the Hozon Automotive Intelligent Security Vehicle Platform.

“Software will continue to drive the automotive industry forward and create new possibilities for both carmakers and consumers,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Wind River Linux can help innovators such as Hozon develop high-performance frameworks designed to accelerate the software-defined vehicle.”

“Hozon is pushing the boundaries of innovation in its vehicle development,” said Dai Dali, chief technology officer, Hozon. “It is important to work with both an Auto and a Linux expert who possesses the highest levels of professional services ability combined with long-term support and localization capabilities, including expertise in the areas of performance optimization, security, and safety. We believe that Wind River is an excellent partner.”

The Hozon Automotive Intelligent Security Vehicle Platform is a hardware and software framework for high-performance computing gateways and vehicle control scheduled to go into production starting in 2025. The platform integrates open source frameworks and tools, enabling the rapid development and deployment of software applications. Wind River Linux offers high stability and security to meet Hozon’s high-performance needs on Arm® silicon. As the embedded industry’s most advanced Linux platform, Wind River Linux helps teams develop, deploy, and operate robust, reliable, and secure embedded solutions running on a purpose-built Linux operating system.

The collaboration between Hozon and Wind River also includes work on next-generation automotive infrastructure software to enable software-defined vehicle capabilities such as advanced high-performance computing, internal and external networking between vehicles and infrastructure (V2X), and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About NETA AUTO

Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Hozon” for short), founded in 2014, is an innovative tech company that integrates hardware products and software services based on R&D innovation, intelligent manufacturing, and omni-channel sales services.

Neta Auto is an auto brand affiliated to Hozon. With the original aspiration to “make intelligent EVs for all,” Neta Auto shoulders the responsibility of breaking the norm to make the driving experience more intelligent and operates with the value of “tech for all.” Focusing on products and advanced technologies, Neta Auto is dedicated to promoting the continuous evolution of electric vehicles and playing a leading role in technology development trends.

Neta Auto has launched Neta GT, Neta X, Neta S, Neta U, Neta V, and some other models to cover the A-B mainstream market. Neta Auto has released a self-developed intelligent vehicle platform — “Shanhai Platform” — in 2021 and the Hozon Intelligent Technology Brand “Haozhi” to meet the new demands of users and markets.

