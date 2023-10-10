Thumbtack Launches a Haunted Homes Hotline Ahead of Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--40 percent of millennials say they’ve lived in a haunted house. But homes don’t start out haunted – they simply feel that way because people are in the dark about what’s really going on, and don’t know where to begin or who to call. Thumbtack, the technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes, is opening up a dedicated Haunted Homes Hotline to rid your home of “ghosts.”

Ahead of Halloween, hotline callers will get guidance from a Thumbtack home specialist, to determine if there really is something otherworldly happening — or if they just need to better understand their home troubles and call in the right pros to fix them.

To participate:

Call into the hotline from October 24th through October 31st between 9am-6pm EDT. A Thumbtack home specialist will help you determine if you really need to call in a paranormal expert, or if your home just needs some proactive maintenance and repairs. Callers will have the chance to win a discount on their next home project through Thumbtack.* Two lucky callers will win the chance to speak with a renowned actress and producer known for her roles in spooky movies and TV shows.*

“We know starting a home project can feel scary, but procrastinating on home maintenance inevitably leads to more costly repairs down the line,” said David Steckel, Home Expert at Thumbtack. “Whether it’s a bright new coat of paint or repairing creaky floors, Thumbtack provides personalized guidance on what to do, when to do it, and who to hire to help keep your home in good shape all year long.”

To get to the bottom of what’s haunting homes across the country, Thumbtack conducted a survey of over 1,000 millennials. Key findings include:

Almost half (46 percent) of millennials told us they have lost sleep over thinking their house might be haunted.

The most common elements of a haunted house according to millennials are: doors closing unexpectedly (47 percent), noises coming from inside the walls (38 percent), flickering lights (34 percent), and creaky floors or stairs (28 percent).

One-third (33 percent) of millennials have put off fixing ‘spooky’ attributes in their home, primarily because they didn’t want to spend the money or time on fixing them (24 percent).

Nearly one-third of millennials (32 percent) have avoided going to a friend/family member’s house because they believed it was haunted.

21 percent of millennials have consulted a paranormal expert because they believed their home to be haunted.

From small fixes and routine maintenance to major improvements, Thumbtack is the only app you need to care for your home from top to bottom. Visit www.thumbtack.com/haunted to learn more — or download the app to get rid of your “ghosts” once and for all.

