Blend Partners with MeridianLink to Deliver a More Streamlined Digital Lending Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend, a leading provider of cloud banking services, today announced an integration with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. With this integration, lenders using MeridianLink® Consumer will have the ability to leverage Blend’s unified platform and consumer banking origination software for a fast onboarding and application process for banking, credit card, and loan products. This new integration adds to the partnership landscape, with Blend already integrating with MeridianLink® Mortgage.

“Our Marketplace unites a multitude of industry-leading solutions with the MeridianLink® One platform to deliver exceptional consumer experiences and streamline contemporary lending processes,” said Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLink® Marketplace. “Our collaboration with Blend reflects our continued commitment to providing our valued customers with a comprehensive array of options to expedite the lending lifecycle.”

The interoperability of Blend’s platform gives lenders the flexibility to choose the technology stack that best fits their unique needs, all while increasing their operational efficiency and enabling them to deepen relationships with their borrowers.

“For more than a decade, Blend has remained focused on helping financial institutions of all sizes improve the productivity of their bankers, elevate digital experiences for their consumers, and drive higher application rates,” said Lee Leder, Head of Partnerships for Blend. “Our partnership with MeridianLink strengthens our position to make digital lending a more seamless experience for lenders and borrowers alike.”

Blend’s consumer banking suite supports any consumer banking product, including deposit accounts, home equity, credit cards, personal loans, and vehicle loans, across digital and in-person channels.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink ® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

