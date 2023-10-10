SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. Launches Business Alongside Strategic Equity Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapidly growing SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. (SurgNet) is a new Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) development and management company based out of Nashville, Tenn. Primary investment partners were strategically engaged to accelerate growth and add holistic value to the company. Fulcrum Equity Partners and Leavitt Equity Partners led investments, with participation from Harpeth Capital. SurgNet is poised to make waves in the industry after announcing its first two acquisitions within 45 days of funding.

“I’ve spent 20 years of my career in ASC development, and I’m thrilled to bring my experience back to my hometown to transform the ASC operations and management sector alongside our team and partners,” said Chase Neal, Co-Founder and CEO of SurgNet.

Co-founders, Chase Neal and John D. Brock, President and COO, have brought together a powerful leadership team, balancing decades of industry expertise with a sense of service that will impress physician partners looking for a more intimate relationship.

“There will be a clear distinction in ASC facilities that have and have not worked with SurgNet,” said Chad Hooker, Principal, Fulcrum Equity Partners. “Chase and John enter facilities with a different intent than their competitors. Their desire to make notable change in physician and patients' lives is evident.”

The investor relationships and funding are turning the SurgNet founders’ multi-year vision into reality, uniting the right team at the right time to fuel growth and provide high-quality care to patients and communities.

“We fully support the mission of SurgNet that John and Chase are building, to enhance access to high quality surgical care in critical communities and markets. This is only the beginning for our partnership, and I am eager to see what the future holds as we continue our growth trajectory,” said Andrew Clark, Managing Partner, Leavitt Equity Partners.

SurgNet’s philosophy is to view facilities holistically, focusing on the entire experience from patients to staff to physician partners. With patient care and physician experience at the core, the growth of SurgNet will lead to expanded services and higher quality care at each facility.

“What sets Chase, John and the SurgNet team apart is their adaptability – they meet physicians where they are, lighten the business load and free physicians to focus on what matters most – serving their patients,” said Chuck Byrge, President and CEO, Harpeth Capital. “Their flexible model fosters facility success in both business and clinical excellence.”

SurgNet’s momentum in the outpatient surgery market, alongside their equity partners, is anticipated to aggressively scale through acquisition, De Novo, and center management strategies.

About SurgNet Health Partners

SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. (SurgNet) is an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) development and management company headquartered in Nashville, TN. SurgNet is newly founded with funding from Fulcrum Equity Partners, Leavitt Equity Partners, and Harpeth Capital. The company is composed of leading industry experts specializing in clinical management, ASC operations and growth, and physician investor partnerships. Learn more at surgnethealthpartners.com.

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $30 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum’s partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at fulcrumep.com.

About Leavitt Equity Partners

Leavitt Equity Partners is a value-add, healthcare focused private equity firm. Founded in 2014 by Michael Leavitt, former United States Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, LEP leverages the healthcare intelligence and broad network of its Principals to help portfolio companies thrive in a complex and ever-changing healthcare system.

LEP manages over $400 million in capital, raised primarily from strategic healthcare partners including healthcare provider systems, national and regional health insurers, healthcare service providers, healthcare IT companies, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare executives and entrepreneurs. Learn more at leavittequity.com.

About Harpeth Capital

Harpeth Capital is a Nashville-based, independent, boutique investment banking firm specializing in capital raising (equity, mezzanine and senior debt) and merger and acquisition advisory services for growth-oriented and middle market companies.

In addition to investment banking, Harpeth Capital’s affiliate company, Harpeth Ventures, makes principal investments in earlier stage companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Learn more at harpethcapital.com.