David's Bridal to Capture Kisses in Partnership with the New York Jets

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--David's Bridal, LLC (“David’s”), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced a new partnership with the New York Jets, expanding on the Company’s national “The Things We Do for Love” campaign. As part of this partnership, David’s is celebrating the love of Jets fans, capturing magical moments as the official Kiss Cam Sponsor for the 2023-2024 season. The partnership with the Jets is just one way that David’s is embedding itself into communities across the country as the Company makes dreams happen for brides, bridesmaids, and party-goers.

“ New York sports fans are in a league of their own and as we focus on reaching our brides and bridesmaids, we want to connect with them everywhere they love – including at live sporting events,” said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology, and Finance, David’s Bridal. “ David’s has served over 70 million customers in its history and as America’s iconic go-to dress brand, we’re thrilled to partner with other iconic brands. Partnering with the New York Jets was a no-brainer as we highlight love on the Kiss Cam – maybe we’ll even see a proposal! We can’t wait to watch our brides and bridesmaids show-off all the things they love while cheering on the Jets this season.”

Through the partnership, David’s will also offer an unforgettable experience for one wedding party to celebrate their love at a New York Jets game and that will include tickets, parking, and food and beverage. David’s will also be highlighted throughout the season with stadium signage and marketing, radio ads, and additional activations that Jets fans are sure to love.

“The Things We Do for Love” campaign celebrates all that David’s has to offer in serving the modern bride, bridesmaid, and party go-er. This includes exclusive bridal gowns starting at $199, extraordinary bridesmaid dresses starting at $99, the Diamond program which helps brides win a FREE honeymoon, and Pearl by David’s, the game-changing planning platform that connects vendors and celebrants for the event of a lifetime.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. We believe everyone deserves to have the dress of their dreams regardless of style, preference, shape, size, or budget. As Dream Makers, we are kind, enthusiastic, and bold. We live to serve her, and it is our mission to help anyone, and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David’s, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David’s also launched the industry’s only loyalty program Bridal Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with over 2 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos, Diamond Nexus, and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon. With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. David’s recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About the New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1 JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.