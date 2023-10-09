Scoutbee Partners with SAP to Help Companies Effortlessly Find and Source from New Strategic Suppliers

BERLIN & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scoutbee, a leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform, today announces an expanded partnership with SAP to help customers find and invite new suppliers to sourcing events that meet their strategic needs faster and easier. Scoutbee plans to integrate Scoutbee Discovery with the SAP Ariba Sourcing solution with availability planned for the first quarter 2024.

“As an avid user of SAP Ariba Sourcing and a Scoutbee customer, we're excited about the seamless integration between these solutions,” said Michael DeWitt, Vice President of Indirect Spend Management, Walmart International. “Scoutbee enables us to more rapidly find exactly what we are looking for in a supplier. Whether we need to identify suppliers in a specific region, category, or are interested in sustainability, diversity, risk reduction, or cost competitiveness, we can identify the best suppliers more quickly.”

Scoutbee’s AI-driven supplier discovery capabilities help companies find new suppliers that advance strategic business imperatives, such as risk management, nearshoring strategies, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, and more. With the integration, companies running a sourcing event in SAP Ariba Sourcing will be able to instantly pull in new suppliers from Scoutbee that meet key sustainability, diversity, cost, and risk criteria and add those suppliers directly into the sourcing event, all without having to leave the event screen.

“Companies are increasingly leaning on eSourcing tools as they actively look for ways to redistribute their supply base to reduce risk, save money, and advance multiple strategic priorities. The integration of Scoutbee’s supplier discovery capabilities with SAP Ariba Sourcing will make finding the best new suppliers to invite to bid effortless for customers,” said Gregor Stühler, Scoutbee’s CEO and Co-founder. “SAP is an industry leader, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to help more companies increase their competitiveness and resilience through supply base innovation.”

“Our sourcing capabilities have always been built with speed, simplicity, and innovation at the center. Every advancement within the tool is designed to help our customers save time, speed sourcing cycles, and solve key business challenges,” said Baber Farooq, Senior Vice President, Market Strategy, Procurement Solutions, SAP. “Scoutbee’s integration will help our customers supercharge supplier discovery and quickly find the very best suppliers and value generation opportunities for their businesses.”

Scoutbee is a gold sponsor of SAP Spend Connect Live (October 9 - 11, Vienna), where Scoutbee’s CEO Gregor Stühler and Walmart International’s Vice President of Indirect Spend Management Michael DeWitt will present a session called “How Walmart and Scoutbee partner to find the right suppliers.”

Scoutbee was also a sponsor of SAP Spend Connect roadshow events in Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta.

Scoutbee is available for digital discovery and purchase at the SAP Store.

Learn more about the Scoutbee Intelligence Platform.

About Scoutbee – Better Data. Better Decisions. Better World.

Scoutbee drives better business outcomes by giving companies the actionable insights they need to perfect the supply base and advance strategic initiatives, such as risk management, ESG, and innovation. The Scoutbee Intelligence Platform (SIP) uses graph technology and predictive and prescriptive analytics to deliver holistic supplier visibility that helps procurement make confident supplier decisions, drive cross-functional efficiency, and optimize their existing technology investments. Scoutbee’s AI-powered data foundation connects teams to any data point – internal, external, third-party, and more – and any data combination necessary to orchestrate a resilient, competitive, and sustainable supply base.

Scoutbee is a global company with employees from 20+ countries. Learn more at scoutbee.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

© 2023 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. See Legal Notice on www.sap.com/legal-notice for further information on use terms, disclaimers, disclosures, or restrictions. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.