Jumio Scales AI-Powered Digital Trust Solutions through NextWealth Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity verification, risk assessment and compliance solutions, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with NextWealth, a leading pure play data services provider.

Jumio’s market-leading, AI-powered solutions have reached record-breaking high automation and quality rates. With this enhanced partnership, NextWealth will provide ongoing identity verification services for Jumio, allowing Jumio to continue expanding upon its innovation. For Jumio customers, this partnership provides global support and scale with the same service levels.

NextWealth will take a lead role in providing back-office operations for Jumio and ensure seamless continuity of business. Their proven track record of hiring, developing and retaining top talent at scale, and executing with world-class quality, will allow Jumio to scale its operations securely.

“Jumio’s mission to make the internet a safer place relies on the ongoing development of innovative fraud prevention solutions to thwart cybercriminals and their increasingly sophisticated tactics,” said Stuart Wells, Jumio CTO. “Now more than ever, when our automation and quality rates have reached record levels, partnering with NextWealth enables us to focus on our core business and technology objectives and support our customers wherever they do business across the globe.”

“We are excited to continue expanding our partnership and supporting Jumio in its growth journey. The partnership between NextWealth and Jumio will further cement our position as one of the largest pure play, AI/ML-driven data services players in the country,’’ said Mythily Ramesh, NextWealth CEO. “NextWealth’s portfolio of digital solutions and service offerings will provide Jumio international level quality, with the flexibility to manage business fluctuations in a secure business ecosystem. This will enable Jumio’s customers to have a smooth and seamless experience combined with the assurance of security and trust.”

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced identity proofing, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About NextWealth

NextWealth is in the business of providing world-class Information Technologies and Business Process Management Services, specializing in AI/ML data services. The customers are across AI/ML tech, e-commerce, Fintech, Healthcare and other domains.

NextWealth delivers its services in a managed services model, at scale, with enterprise grade quality, variability, and flexibility and at affordable price points.

Based in Bangalore, India, NextWealth has developed a unique Distributed Delivery Model to deliver these services from delivery centres located in small towns across India. Today, NextWealth has seven centres in four different states employing about 4,500 graduates, delivering over 300 million data transactions. NextWealth’s customer advocacy speaks for itself with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73, which is one of the highest in the IT industry.

NextWealth has won many industry awards on its innovative Model and excellence in business services.

For more information, please visit www.nextwealth.com.