Stride Tutoring Commits to Bullying Prevention with October Donation to Rachel’s Challenge

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To mark National Bullying Prevention Month, Stride Tutoring has announced that it will donate a portion of proceeds from October tutoring sessions to Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit organization that envisions schools full of hope, free from harassment, violence, and self-harm. Stride Tutoring will donate $10 for every hour of direct-to-consumer tutoring booked and completed in the month of October.

"Stride Tutoring offers students a safe online environment to focus on their studies, but we recognize that not every experience in a student’s life is worry free," said Jennifer Moore, General Manager for Stride Tutoring. "That’s why we’re proud to show our support for Rachel’s Challenge – an organization that shares our belief that every student deserves a learning environment built on kindness and compassion."

A portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., Stride Tutoring is an innovative platform offering online tutoring support directly to K-12 students, schools, and districts. Stride Tutoring leverages research backed K12 curriculum to provide a personalized and engaging educational experience, tailored to students’ unique needs and learning styles. Personalized tutoring helps learners maintain their academic pace, catch up, or even surge ahead, and Stride’s online platform offers a nationwide pool of experienced tutors.

Backed by more than two decades of experience in online education delivery, Stride Tutoring’s interactive communication features are built for the success and safety of students. Trained tutors provide sessions in their field of mastery – in the subjects they love, and love to teach – offering students a personalized experience to enhance their academic journey.

Stride Tutoring recently announced earned Level IV certification for its alignment with standards set by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), making it a qualified choice for schools and districts looking to offer scalable, high-dosage tutoring options for their students.

Stride Tutoring will donate $10 to Rachel’s Challenge for each tutoring session purchased and completed by October 31, 2023. Donations do not apply to sessions booked through school or district contracts.

Sessions are now available for students in grades K-12 anywhere in the U.S. For more information, visit https://stridetutoring.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.