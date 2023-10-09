Fisk Electric Awarded Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company (“Fisk Electric”), has been awarded a contract valued at more than $40 million for the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department’s Ocean Outfall Legislation Program, Construction Package CT-3C-A, Electrical Distribution Building 2 (EDB-2), Contract No. S-949A. The overall project was awarded to Poole & Kent as the General Contractor with Fisk Electric providing a complete electrical scope for the project. The project scope includes a new 45,000 square-foot electrical distribution building, eight 13.2kV Tier 4 diesel engine generators, associated piping control systems, service air, a fuel oil and emission fluid bulk storage area, and the electrical ductbank system connecting the building with new corresponding substations. The project is located at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Key Biscayne, Florida. Fisk Electric has previously performed four other electrical projects at this site collectively totaling more than $32 million in contract value.

Work on this new project has already commenced with substantial completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

