ZincFive and ABB Work Together to Bring Safe, Sustainable Energy Storage to the Data Center UPS Market

The BC Series offers an industry-leading smallest footprint, minimal maintenance requirements, no thermal runaway, and the higher reliability demanded for mission-critical applications while placing an emphasis on sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for data centers, announced today that ABB has added ZincFive as an approved supplier, allowing ABB to deliver UPS systems that include green and safe ZincFive NiZn battery solutions.

ABB has completed a comprehensive suite of tests of ZincFive’s nickel-zinc battery-based BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets with their MegaFlex UPS portfolio to ensure full compatibility with their UPS systems. The testing was done by ABB and ZincFive in their U.S. and Switzerland locations to certify ZincFive’s BC Series on the ABB MegaFlex UPS platform.

“ABB works closely with innovative companies to provide customers with sustainable options,” said Sébastien Surply, Head of Power Protection, ABB Electrification. “Extensive testing has ensured ZincFive’s NiZn batteries meet data center safety, performance, and reliability requirements. The adoption of NiZn technology will enable our MegaFlex UPS solutions to provide high levels of power protection and will support customer decarbonization goals.”

ABB is currently supplying ZincFive nickel-zinc battery solutions on several projects where footprint, safety (no thermal runaway), high ambient temperature operation and full life cycle sustainability are factors in the energy storage selection process. Many of these applications are in modular enclosures or containers where the small footprint, high operating temperature range and safety of the ZincFive nickel-zinc battery cabinets significantly reduces installation time and cost vs. lead-acid and lithium chemistries.

ZincFive’s BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solution with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt class UPS inverters. The BC Series offers an industry-leading smallest footprint, minimal maintenance requirements, no thermal runaway, and the higher reliability demanded for mission-critical applications while placing an emphasis on sustainability. ZincFive’s NiZn batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end climate impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by expert third-party analysis.

“As the importance of sustainability in data center backup battery systems continues to grow, companies such as ABB are leading the industry in bringing the power of good chemistry to the data center market,” said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. “Our shared commitment to reducing carbon footprint and operating costs without sacrificing safety or performance is what makes this collaboration a great benefit for ABB customers.”

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive and the ZincFive logo are registered trademarks and The Power of Good Chemistry is a trademark of ZincFive, Inc.

