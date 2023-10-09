Parsley Health Launches Comprehensive Gastrointestinal Care Program Designed to Lower Costs for Employers and Plan Sponsors Nationwide

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parsley Health, a digital health company designed to lower costs in patients with complex and chronic conditions using root cause medicine, today announced the launch of its gastrointestinal program available to self-insured employers and plan sponsors nationwide. This cutting-edge benefit specifically targets the nearly 50% of women and 37% of men with at least one GI condition and is designed to lower costs for employers. Direct annual health care expenditures amount to more than $135 billion for GI condition treatment across genders, making it a top five cost category for employers.

The program comprehensively addresses digestive issues, such as IBS, SIBO, gut microbiome imbalances, Crohn's disease, and more. Because Parsley providers look at the body as an integrated system – rather than isolated parts, this unique program simultaneously treats patients for common comorbidities, such as depression, anxiety, diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune diseases. All of this is done through a unique model that combines high-touch, tech-enabled, virtual care with root cause medicine and conventional approaches. As a result, Parsley’s care has been shown to drive a 32% reduction in total medical expense (TME).

A recent survey commissioned by Parsley Health found that 68% of women with a gastrointestinal condition report having missed at least one day of work in the past 60 days due to health. United Healthcare studies also show that workers with IBS, specifically, miss work due to comorbid symptoms, as well, such as fatigue and anxiety.

“Gastrointestinal conditions affect everything from mental health to hormone balance to autoimmunity. From our recent survey of women in the workforce, we also know it’s one of the leading causes of missed work for women,” said Dr. Robin Berzin, M.D., Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. “However, validated outcomes data shows that comprehensive care and root cause medicine delivers better health outcomes and lower costs.”

A recent Frontiers in Digital Health publication shows that Parsley’s method of providing large-scale holistic telehealth programs for the management of complex chronic diseases is proven to work.

Validated outcomes data shows that 88% of Parsley’s GI patients see symptom improvement, and 26% of patients see a reduction in medication use, with 11% of patients eliminating medications by month 15.

“I was debilitatingly exhausted, depressed, suffering from regular headaches, muscle fatigue, chronic pain, constant bloating, intestinal discomfort, diarrhea, and rectal bleeding. I had struggled with most of these symptoms since I was 12,” said one woman who is a Parsley Health patient in her 30s.

“Through testing, my team at Parsley was able to find the source of my symptoms: a fairly common genetic mutation that was affecting multiple systems in my body. For the first time, I wake up feeling rested, and I am able to have a full and productive day. My symptoms of depression are more manageable, and my ability to handle stress is unparalleled. I no longer have to accept the helpless conditions of IBS, clinical depression, and chronic fatigue,” the patient continued.

This latest program joins a concert of other protocols Parsley recently announced for employers and benefit managers including menopause, autoimmune, and a comprehensive women’s health program.

About Parsley Health

Parsley Health uses root cause medicine to drive powerful outcomes and lower costs for patients with complex health needs. More than 85% of Parsley patients improve or resolve symptoms within their first year of care, while also significantly reducing prescription drug use and specialist referrals for gastrointestinal, autoimmune, hormone, fertility, metabolic, and mental health conditions. At Parsley patients see the whole picture of their health, identify and address the root drivers of illness, and experience accessible, supportive care from providers who listen. Parsley combines advanced diagnostic testing, personalized medications and nutritional guidance to provide best-in-class modern holistic care – all online, nationwide. Learn more at https://www.parsleyhealth.com/employer/.