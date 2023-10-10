Fujirebio and Sysmex Enter into Basic Agreement on Business Collaboration in the Field of Immunoassay

TOKYO & KOBE, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Goki Ishikawa) and Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; President: Kaoru Asano) announce that they have entered into a Basic Agreement on Business Collaboration to deepen their multifaceted collaboration, such as on research and development, production, clinical development, and sales-marketing, in the field of immunoassay.

Sysmex has built up a robust technological foundation as well as a global network in the in vitro diagnostics field through developing its business in this field for more than 50 years. In order to further reinforce its diagnostics business, the company aims to speed up expansion of its immunochemistry business in the global markets including U.S. and Europe. In recent years, Sysmex has been focusing on activities aimed at developing and providing unique tests that create new value, such as the launch of reagents to identify amyloid beta (Aβ) accumulation in the brain, a cause of Alzheimer's disease, from blood samples in the Japanese and US LDT1 markets.

Fujirebio has a wide range of reagent raw materials and product portfolios through its long-standing business in the immunoassay. In recent years, in addition to developing its own products, Fujirebio has been reinforcing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) strategy to promote the global development of unique tests. As part of this initiative, since 2020, Fujirebio, through its subsidiaries, has been developing dedicated reagents for Sysmex's Automated Immunoassay System HISCL™-Series.

The two companies have agreed to deepen their collaboration, based on a common belief that combining their respective expertise and strengths in immunoassay will accelerate their global expansion, and can contribute to the development and advancement of immunoassay. Moving forward, we aim to select themes from a wide range of potential collaborations, such as research and development, production, clinical development, and sales-marketing, and proceed into the execution phase by the end of March 2024.

Fujirebio and Sysmex aim to deliver high value testing to global customers as early as possible driven by strengthened partnership in immunoassay.

Terminology

A laboratory developed test (LDT) is a type of in vitro diagnostic test that is designed, manufactured, and used within a single laboratory.

About Sysmex Corporation

Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics. Since its foundation in 1968, Sysmex has focused on diagnostics as the core of its business, and today, it supports the health of people in over 190 countries and regions worldwide. Sysmex continues to innovate in diagnostics, and to collaboratively create unique values in the areas of personalized medicine and novel treatments, under its long-term vision of "Together for a better healthcare journey." To realize this vision, Sysmex identifies and verifies prioritized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and materiality (priority issues), thereby maintaining its growth as a company that generates both social and economic value. Through its unique technology, solutions, and co-creation with various partners, Sysmex delivers new value and addresses the universal desire of people to live longer and healthier lives. For more information about Sysmex, please visit www.sysmex.co.jp/en/.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is global R&D-driven company constantly developing new in vitro diagnostics testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care.

Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value partnerships with other leading companies in the industry, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms.

For more information about Fujirebio, please visit www.fujirebio.com.