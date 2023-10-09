TurnOnGreen Teams Up with E. & J. Gallo Winery in South Carolina to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging for its Guests and Employees

EVP1100 Series / 48 amp / 11 kw 5” LCD Screen Modern, Ergonomic Design Supports Dynamic Load Distribution RFID Card Capable/QR Code Capable Universally Compatible J1772 Connector (Tesla Adapter Required) NEMA 3R Protection for Indoor and Outdoor Installations Flexible 16’ cable to minimize clutter and potential cable damage Certified to function at temperatures between -22 °F to 122 °F Wall and Pedestal Mountable Multiple Authentication Methods - Web, RFID or TurnOnGreen App Energy Star Certified UL Approved (Photo: Business Wire)

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), announced today its collaboration with E. & J. Gallo Winery (“Gallo”), a global wine and spirits company, to provide electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services to their new state-of-the-art production facility and distribution center in Chester County, South Carolina.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Modesto, California, Gallo is a family-owned company offering more than 130 brands of wines and spirits. Gallo has a deeply rooted history of sustainability and environmental preservation practices that dates back to when the company first started.

TurnOnGreen for its part, has completed the installation of 14 EVP1100 Series, 48 amp/11 KW, Level 2 EV networked high-powered charging stations, capable of providing 35 miles of range per hour of charging. The EV chargers, available to guests and employees of Gallo, underscore Gallo’s continued commitment to sustainability and the environment. TurnOnGreen estimates the facility’s EV chargers will provide an annual total of 369,600 kWh to their employees and guests. This is equivalent to avoiding the consumption of 17,991 gallons of gas and the prevention of 352,490 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from entering the environment.1

“We are proud to work with Gallo at their South Carolina facility to support their long-standing commitment to sustainability and the environment,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President at TurnOnGreen. “Building a robust EV charging infrastructure at the Chester County facility will provide their employees and guests with reliable access to workplace charging, helping to support the rapid adoption of e-mobility in the region.”

“Across the organization, Gallo believes in the importance of sustainable practices that are environmentally sound, economically feasible and socially equitable. This has extended to Chester County, and I am thrilled that Gallo is at the forefront of innovation in offering these EV charging stations for our employees and guests,” said Erich Kaepp, Vice President of Gallo’s East Coast Operations.

South Carolinians as a whole are increasing their adoption of EVs. As per www.cleanenergy.org, compared to 2021, the state saw a surge in electric vehicle sales by 55% in 2022, and the number of EV charging ports grew by 24% during that same period.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

1 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator#results

2 https://www.cleanenergy.org/wp-content/uploads/Transportation-Electrification-in-the-Southeast-2023-Report.pdf