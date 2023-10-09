Get Lost in the Sauce: Jimmy John’s Announces the New BBQ Ranch Chicken Crunch, Available as a Sandwich or Wrap

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jimmy John’s® is launching a sweet and saucy new menu item that will be sure to turn heads, just in time for the change of the season! Starting today, JJ’s fans can indulge in the all-new BBQ Ranch Chicken Crunch sandwich – which packs a serious punch and crunch – for a limited-time only.

For the first-time ever, JJ’s is giving customers a choice to order the new saucy BBQ Ranch Chicken Crunch as a sandwich on freshly baked French bread, or as a wrap on a savory garlic & herb wrap. The BBQ Ranch Chicken Crunch is piled high with delectable, all-natural chicken, a sweet and savory house-made BBQ ranch sauce, made with Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ and our Kickin’ Ranch® sauces, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. These flavors come together to create one crispy, crunchy, can’t miss bite.

“Keeping with the Jimmy John’s tradition of bringing our loyal fans bold and unexpected sandwiches, we’re thrilled to unveil this unique flavor combination, along with the choice of enjoying it as a more traditional sandwich or a wrap,” said Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John’s. “This fresh take on the BBQ chicken sandwich (or wrap!) goes beyond the basics and we believe it will keep customers coming back for more.”

The BBQ Ranch Chicken Crunch will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, at participating JJ’s locations across the country. Pair it with a bag of savory Jimmy Chips or a Jimmy Pickle for an even crunchier bite.

