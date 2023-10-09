DocGo Awarded 5-Year Contract with South Central Ambulance Service in the UK

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today that its UK-based subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, has been awarded a 5-year contract to provide emergency and urgent ambulance services for South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Natalie Lamb, Managing Director of Ambulnz Community Partners, commented: “This is a very proud moment for our group as we continue to expand our portfolio and footprint of higher acuity services in line with our organizational strategy across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Buckinghamshire.”

Ms. Lamb added: “This is the first time SCAS has awarded a 5-year contract to a private provider and we are thrilled to have been selected as one of their three regional providers. We are immensely grateful to all our staff and leadership for their unwavering commitment over the past 5 years; without them this would not have been possible.”

The services under the contract will include 16 ambulances per day providing paramedic-led frontline urgent and emergency response. Mobilization is set to begin in October of this year. The contract is part of the Ambulnz Community Partners expansion into offering services for higher acuity care and reflects its continued growth across the UK.

The company is also currently providing medical transport services for North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust; North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust; East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust; and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust as well as other organizations in the region.

Proudly owned by DocGo, Ambulnz Community Partners UK operations include 15 locations, and approximately 700 operational staff members, and 350 ambulances.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary, AI-powered technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

