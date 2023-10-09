Belmont Village Senior Living Celebrates Topping Out at San Ramon

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, an award-winning senior housing developer and operator, is celebrating the topping out of Belmont Village San Ramon, its fifth community in the Bay Area. Belmont Village was invited to create this community at Bishop Ranch by the Mehran family, who have developed the magnificent master planned community for generations. The community is being developed in partnership with Harrison Street Real Estate, with debt provided by Synovus Bank and Cadence Bank.

"Belmont Village San Ramon is not just another senior living community; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality care and support for older adults,” said Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the San Ramon community and providing a warm and inviting place for seniors to call home.”

Belmont Village San Ramon is a six-story, 175,320 square-foot senior living community located at 6151 Bollinger Canyon Road that is expected to open in late 2024. With construction reaching its peak, this development is poised to set new standards for senior living in the Bay Area. Belmont Village San Ramon is strategically positioned within the dynamic Bishop Ranch mixed-use development, which includes retail, dining and entertainment, offering residents a unique blend of convenience and accessibility to enhance their daily lives. This expansion strengthens Belmont Village's presence in Northern California, joining its thriving communities in Albany, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Los Gatos.

"We're excited to see Belmont Village reach this construction milestone and watch the progression of the beautiful building that will soon welcome residents and seamlessly integrate into our thriving Bishop Ranch community,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., President and CEO of Sunset Development Company. "This development represents our dedication to bring a diverse blend of residential offerings in San Ramon, and this partnership will undoubtedly further elevate the community.”

With views of Mount Diablo and surrounding hills, Belmont Village San Ramon offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care and houses 177 units in a variety of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities which define Belmont Village San Ramon as a standout senior living community include executive chef-led cuisine and multiple dining venues, a fully equipped fitness center with professional trainers, screening room with state-of-the-art technology, art studio, library, and salon. For sports enthusiasts, there's a sports lounge with pool and shuffleboard tables, large screen TVs, and poker tables. Outdoor amenities add to the community feel with al fresco dining, a heated swimming pool, Bocce Ball and putting green, a farm-to-table garden, a yoga lawn, rooftop terraces and a dog park.

With 15 communities in California, Belmont Village has a long history in the state and specifically in the Bay Area, having opened communities in Sunnyvale and San Jose in 2002. It fosters unique partnerships with California institutions including UC Berkeley Retirement Center, UCLA and UC San Diego.

Belmont Village San Ramon is currently accepting reservations with a sales center opening in November adjacent to the project site at 6061 Bollinger Canyon. The sales center will be open 5-days-a-week for potential residents and family members to speak to an experienced family advisor to answer questions about services, care, and amenities along with leasing and reservation information. To discover more about San Ramon’s latest senior living community, call 925-242-1000 or visit www.belmontvillage.com/sanramon.

About Belmont Village Senior Living:

Founded in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality senior housing with more than 4,700 employees and 5,000 units across the country. Belmont Village has been serving seniors in California since 2001, with 15 total communities throughout the state and two new communities in development in Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe. It provides award-winning assisted living and memory care programs and ongoing collaborations with elite California institutions, including UC Berkeley Retirement Center, USC and UCLA to continually improve their cognitive health and evidence-based enrichment programs. Belmont Village La Jolla recently partnered with the University of California San Diego to open the “Living Lab,” which will advance gerontological research. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality of care, Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work®,

has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best in Senior Living.

About Bishop Ranch

Owned and developed by Sunset Development since 1978, the family-operated company is guided by the long-held vision of making Bishop Ranch a distinct Californian community. Spread across 600 acres in Northern California’s San Ramon Valley, Bishop Ranch is where community, commerce and culture collide to create a thriving, walkable downtown for the city of San Ramon and a significant job center for the region. At its core, the 10-million-square-foot, next-generation workplace is one of the country’s largest office campuses and home to 30,000 employees and a dynamic mix of more than 600 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, local startups and everything in between. With an award-winning transit program and a deep commitment to sustainability, Bishop Ranch aims to be the largest distributed power generation site in the world with 80% of its energy produced on-site by solar.

The heartbeat of Bishop Ranch is City Center, a $300 million, 300,000-square-foot, open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination. With its range of nearly 60 distinctive retailers and notable restaurants – including The Slanted Door, LB Steak, Boba Guys and Fieldwork Brewing Company -- along with Equinox Fitness, the luxurious LOT Cinema and the inviting public square, City Center is a unique and ever-popular gathering place. From art and music events to a thriving farmers’ market, City Center is the destination for social and cultural experiences.

With an unwavering commitment to build a walkable downtown, Bishop Ranch will soon introduce several distinctive residential communities, eventually numbering some 6,000 homes. Also planned is a new boutique hotel, as well as restaurant and retail options throughout the various neighborhoods. For more information, visit BishopRanch.com.