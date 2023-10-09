Responsible Flushing Alliance Celebrates Water Professionals Appreciation Week

Celebrate Water Professionals Appreciation Week by always looking for the "Do Not Flush" symbol on wipes. If you see it, that wipe goes in the trash and never the toilet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Celebrate Water Professionals Appreciation Week by always looking for the "Do Not Flush" symbol on wipes. If you see it, that wipe goes in the trash and never the toilet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) recognizes Water Professionals Appreciation Week, taking place Oct. 7-15, by providing consumers with tips to help home plumbing and community sewer lines clog-free. RFA is a non-profit association with a mission to education consumers about what should and should not be flushed as well as providing facts regarding why it is so important to follow smart flushing practices.

As part of its #FlushSmart consumer education campaign, RFA provides free and downloadable educational materials to help children and parents understand what not to flush. Two activity books include education around not pouring fats, oils, and grease (FOG) down drains (FOG activity book) and a “Flush Smart” activity book full of engaging activities around what not to flush and how to identify the “Do Not Flush” symbol. There are also public service materials for social media and sharable videos, including a movie trailer of RFA’s nemesis, the Clog Monster.

“We celebrate water professionals, our unsung heroes, who help keep our communities healthy by keeping our sewage and water facilities operating smoothly and efficiently,” said Lara Wyss, president of RFA. “Following proper flushing habits also helps water professionals by keeping non-flushable wipes out of our sewers. It is estimated that it cost1 the state of California around $47 million dollars, and $440 million nationally, in unexpected costs to clean up wipes that shouldn’t be flushed.”

A consumer poll commissioned by RFA in 2022 showed that around 60 percent of Californians self-reported having flushed something they knew was not flushable over the last 12 months. The poll also found that 26 percent falsely believe baby wipes are flushable, which is not true2. Baby wipes, unlike flushable wipes, are typically made with a mix of long polymers (plastic) and plant-based fibers that are not engineered to break down in water.

What Not to Flush

“It’s worth recognizing that more than 90 percent of wipes sold in the U.S. are non-flushable,” Wyss continued. “Wipes with the ‘Do Not Flush’ symbol prominently on the front of packaging indicates that these types of wipes always go in the trash and never the toilet.”

Here is a list of common household items that should never be flushed:

Baby Wipes or Household Cleaning Wipes

Paper Towels, Facial Tissue, Makeup Wipes

Fats, Oils, and Grease

Food, Trash, Plastic Bags

Rags, Cloth, Disposable Gloves

Cotton Balls, Cotton Swabs, Dental Floss

Feminine Products

Hair/Hair Weaves

Medications/Syringes

Starting tomorrow, RFA, the California Association of Clean Water Agencies, and INDA, the nonwovens industry trade association, will embark on a two-city collection study to evaluate the types of non-flushable items found in sewers. The goal is to have specific data to share with consumers to help change flushing behaviors. The study will take place in the Inland Empire (Southern California) and Contra Costa County (Northern California) during dry and rainy time periods. The final forensic analysis report is expected from Kennedy-Jenks, the engineering firm implementing and overseeing the study, in early 2024.

Background

On Oct. 6, 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Proper Labeling of Wet Wipes law that requires non-flushable wipes that are primarily used in the bathroom display the “Do Not Flush” symbol on the front of packaging. The law applies to baby wipes, cleaning wipes, and cosmetic wipes, among others.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA’s goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation’s sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed. For more information, visit https://flushsmart.org or on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Supporting Members of the Responsible Flushing Alliance

1 NACWA “The Cost of Wipes on America’s Clean Water Utilities” report https://www.nacwa.org/docs/default-source/resources---public/govaff-3-cost_of_wipes-1.pdf?sfvrsn=b535fe61_2

2 RFA consumer poll results infographic: https://www.flushsmart.org/wp-content/uploads/survey-results_EN.pdf