Dialyze Direct and Northeast Georgia Health Ventures Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Home Dialysis Services to SNFs in Georgia

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home dialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and Northeast Georgia Health Ventures (NGHV), a part of Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) – which serves more than one million patients across the state of Georgia through five hospitals as well as a variety of long-term care facilities and outpatient locations – announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to bring Dialyze Direct’s unique model of dialysis care to SNF patients in the state of Georgia.

NGHV will work with Dialyze Direct to expand its patient-centric onsite home hemodialysis services to patients in Georgia SNFs, both within NGHS as well as the health system’s wider network of SNF relationships. Dialysis patients in Georgia will benefit greatly from this partnership as Dialyze Direct’s staff-assisted, gentler, more frequent dialysis regimen (pursuant to a physician’s order) has been shown to provide patients with better outcomes than conventional dialysis. These outcomes include decreased mortality, fewer re-hospitalizations, reduced infections, faster dialysis recovery time (often less than 1 hour), increased participation in rehabilitation therapies, elimination of travel to outpatient centers and improved patient comfort and quality of life.

As part of the strategic partnership, NGHV will help enable Dialyze Direct’s and NGHS’s care coordination, which seeks to promote patient access to care throughout NGHS’s extensive hospital and SNF network in Georgia.

“Our new partnership with NGHS represents a joint effort to bridge the divide between hospital systems and SNFs to create a continuity of care for dialysis patients with the goal of improving their health and quality of life,” said Henry Kauftheil, CEO and Co-Founder of Dialyze Direct. “We are excited to bring our onsite dialysis offerings to Georgia and join forces with a strategic partner like NGHS with whom we share a common patient-first philosophy.”

“Dialyze Direct's exceptional care model and innovative approach to dialysis bring a level of excellence that aligns with NGHS’ mission of improving the health of our community in all we do,” said Stuart Bracken, Managing Director of Northeast Georgia Health Ventures. “We are proud to partner with Dialyze Direct and look forward to this opportunity to raise the bar and innovate the level of care for dialysis patients across the state.”

Dialyze Direct’s continued growth and partnership with like-minded healthcare providers like NGHS has further solidified the company’s position as the foremost home hemodialysis provider to SNFs in the United States. Dialyze Direct now offers onsite dialysis services in more than 170 SNFs across 13 states, with additional expansion into Georgia and other states underway.

About Dialyze Direct

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care company that develops and deploys breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve treatment options and enhance outcomes for patients and partners. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), where many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside. The company has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, more personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients. The result is increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations – all while substantially decreasing costs for payers. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 13 states, with new operations launching soon in additional states. Visit www.dialyzedirect.com to learn more.

About Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through five hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega and Demorest – with a total of more than 850 beds and more than 1,300 medical staff members representing more than 60 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.

About Northeast Georgia Health Ventures

Northeast Georgia Health Ventures (NGHV) is a partnership between Northeast Georgia Health System and Prinnovo, LLC. Prinnovo specializes in working with independent, mid-sized health systems to establish, staff and manage their own health venture office. Learn more at nghventures.com.