Fifth-largest U.S. Pizza Chain Casey’s Is Now The Official Pizza and Beer HeadquartersTM

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey’s (Nasdaq: CASY) and pizza fans alike already knew it, but now there is a trademark to prove it. Announced today, Casey’s is The Official Pizza and Beer HeadquartersTM. As the fifth-largest pizza chain and third-largest convenience store in the U.S., Casey’s is a unique one-stop shop for anyone looking for handmade, delicious pizza and refreshing, ice-cold beer.

According to a recent Casey’s survey, pizza and beer is one of the best food and beverage pairings out there. Here’s why:

Half of adults ages 21 and older and two-thirds of millennials say there’s no better pairing than pizza and an ice-cold beer.

Nearly 1 in 2 adults ages 21 and older would like to order a pizza from a place where they can also get beer. And as The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters , Casey’s answers this call.

, Casey’s answers this call. This popular pairing is also perfect for a party, with nearly two-thirds of adults ages 21 and older noting that pizza and beer are the easiest combo to please a crowd. And 55% of adults ages 21 and older and 72% of millennials say that having pizza and beer makes them the favorite host.

“One thing that truly separates Casey’s is the convenience of ordering craveable, handmade pizza from a place where you can also buy fuel, groceries and, of course, beer. We are The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters because we are the only leading pizza chain in the country where you can also purchase a wide variety of beer, wine and liquor options,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer at Casey’s. “Whether you're watching the big game, headed to a get-together or having dinner with your crew, pizza and beer is the perfect pairing and there’s no easier place to get both than at Casey’s.”

The trademark filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office also comes at the perfect time for those looking to celebrate International Beer and Pizza Day (Oct. 9) or National Pizza Month (October). Casey’s guests can find special deals on their favorite pizzas all month. From now through Oct. 25, all Casey’s guests can get $9.99 large single-topping pizzas when they order two.

In addition, Casey’s Rewards members in participating states can get $5 off their next pizza when purchasing a 12-pack of certain beers. Casey’s Rewards members also will earn double points on every whole-pie pizza purchase starting in October. That’s 20 points per $1 spent – any crust and any size. Guests can choose to use these extra points at any time for fuel discounts, school donations or even more pizza. Order online or in the app.

Must be 21 years or older and present valid ID to purchase alcohol. Please drink responsibly.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About the Survey

Casey’s and FleishmanHillard commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,003 adults across the United States. The sample consists of 1,954 adults ages 21 and older. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%. Fieldwork took place between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.