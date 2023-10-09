Butterfly Introduces Two Ultrasound Education Offerings at ACEP23, Demonstrating Value of AI-Guidance and Hands-on Expertise in Driving Mass Ultrasound Adoption

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, today announced the addition of two new ultrasound education offerings that will complete its full suite of education products. The new offerings will include:

Butterfly Certified™, a complete set of virtual and in-person POCUS courses designed to meet local training or privileging requirements, delivered in partnership with the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI). The hands-on training packages are expert-led and include tailored tracks across specialties that can be scaled for individual or department use. Now available in the United States through direct Butterfly sales representatives.

ScanLab™, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered educational application for ultrasound scanning practice. The standalone app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning. Enhancing the learning process are AI image quality indicators that provide real-time feedback for image adjustment and interactive AI labeling to help learners locate key anatomy. Stay tuned for updates on release dates in the United States.

“ Butterfly first revolutionized ultrasound with the world’s first single-probe, whole-body device powered by Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, and forged a path to ease-of-use with AI automation tools and software for scaled integration. But we continue to listen to our customers who point to education as the biggest barrier to mass adoption,” said Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, Butterfly Network. “ While the industry has been focused on ultrasound AI for diagnostic support, Butterfly’s also been investing in ultrasound education to meet our customer needs. Now we’re doubling down on education by leveraging the power of AI guidance and expert-led training to ensure new learners are fully equipped to succeed and come onboard the revolution with us.”

“ The biggest challenge slowing uptake of POCUS is having the time and staff to give personalized guidance, attention and feedback to new learners at scale,” said John Martin, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Butterfly Network. “ Butterfly ScanLab™ changes everything. This educational app can put a personal tutor in the hands of every learner. There’s no question POCUS is the future of medicine, and ScanLab™ will help providers build the confidence to start adopting that change.”

The additions of ScanLab™ and Butterfly Certified™ will round out Butterfly’s collection of educational offerings built to support learners from day one through clinical certification and practice. The journey begins with Butterfly Academy™, a curated library of courses and modules; continues with ScanLab™ for AI-guided practice; and then moves to clinical certification with Butterfly Certified™ expert training and Butterfly’s Proficiency™ platform, optimizing institutional credential tracking and management.

Butterfly will demo and discuss its new offerings at American College of Emergency Physicians 2023 Scientific Assembly (ACEP23) in Philadelphia from October 9-11 at Booth #1027 and again at The ANESTHESIOLOGY® Annual Meeting in San Francisco from October 14-16 at Booth #1961.

To learn more or inquire about Butterfly’s educational products and services, please visit https://www.butterflynetwork.com/education.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.