CHRISTUS Health and Conduit Health Partners Expand Access to Care

CINCINNATI & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, the medical provider group of CHRISTUS Health, is collaborating with Conduit Health Partners to bring after-hours telephonic nurse triage care to their patients through Conduit’s nurse-first model where callers have immediate, timely access to a registered nurse during and after business hours. Conduit will also provide convenient scheduling services for those patients who need a provider appointment. In the event of emergencies that cause power outages, Conduit will be a nurse triage and rescheduling resource in the event of temporary down time for CHRISTUS clinics.

“We have found the right partner in Conduit. They align with our Mission, will scale with our growth, and they are helping us ensure access to after-hours care for our patients. Conduit will be an extension of our team, and we are excited about the value and access they will bring to our patients,” said Jennifer Beal, Chief Administrative Officer, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “Being prepared for emergencies is an important part of how we care for our community. When power outages or other disruptions occur, which are beyond our control, Conduit will ensure every patient has telephonic access to the nurse-first triage line that can help them get the care they need, where and when they need it.”

Conduit Health Partners nurse-first model combines Schmitt-Thompson support tools and clinical expertise to deliver safe recorded telephonic assessments that lead to quality care advice and best-practice recommendations based on each patient’s unique needs.

“Our collaboration with CHRISTUS will help patients make informed decisions about their health and wellness concerns, and will connect them with the appropriate resources,” said Cheryl Dalton-Norman, president, Conduit Health Partners. “In addition, we will help drive operational improvement through our industry-leading data, analytics and EPIC (electronic medical records software) utilization expertise, leading to improved operational efficiencies and optimization of resources.”

Conduit’s URAC accredited nurse triage program ensures prompt access to high quality care, which has achieved client satisfaction scores of 96% and patient satisfaction scores of 4.8 out of 5.

“We are excited to partner with a mission-driven organization like CHRISTUS. Their commitment to great care for the communities they serve and support for their providers makes working with them a pleasure,” said Dalton-Norman.

About Conduit Health Partners

Conduit Health Partners is a health care solutions company that connects patients and employees to the care they need, when they need it, through customized services in patient transfer, nurse triage, remote patient monitoring, including hospital at-home and patient outreach. With innovation at the forefront, Conduit is an operational partner that improves care and access for health systems, provider groups, health plans and employers via cost-effective, efficient solutions delivered by more than 200 nurses serving over 200 locations in 47 states. Conduit has improved access to care for more than 1.7 million people since its inception in 2017. Learn more at www.conduithp.com.

About CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Founded in 1994, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is a multi-specialty medical group offering in-person and virtual visit care options. It now has more than 1,200 clinicians representing over 250 locations serving Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. To find a clinician near you, visit CHRISTUSHealth.org.