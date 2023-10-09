Galen Healthcare Solutions and Harris Data Integrity Solutions Partner to Streamline EMR Transitions for Enhanced Patient Safety, Data Integrity, and Cost Savings

CHICAGO & NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy data management is critical to minimizing the disruption of EMR system replacement and ensuring the transition does not compromise patient safety. Now, a strategic offering between Galen and Harris Data Integrity Solutions, allows client partners the ability to engage a single, Best-in-KLAS Services and Archival solution provider to unlock additional value and cost savings through Cleanup, Migrate, and Archive.

“A critical component of any EMR system transition is the analysis and cleansing of the MPI, an absolute prerequisite before migrating EMR platforms. It is an essential step that eliminates duplicate patient records and mitigates the risk of misidentification and safety issues that can arise from a contaminated MPI,” said Lora Hefton, Executive Vice President of Harris Data Integrity Solutions. “By ensuring the availability of high-quality patient data, this partnership between Galen and Harris Data Integrity Solutions creates an offering that directly contributes to improved patient care, safety, and outcomes, all while optimizing health IT investments.”

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. This includes a team of credentialled and highly experienced identity experts performing MPI and EMPI cleanup services with Harris Data Integrity Solutions’ proprietary automated duplicate resolution technology and third-party data sources.

“Central to the success of the migration process is the accuracy and quality of the MPI,” said Steve Brewer, President of Galen Healthcare Solutions. “In context of Galen’s approach to archival, which uniquely retains all data (including metadata) in VitalCenter Online (VCO), significant efficiencies and cost savings are achieved through coordination with the data migration and MPI cleanup efforts.”

Galen Healthcare Solutions is an award-winning, KLAS-ranked healthcare IT company providing high-skilled, cross-platform expertise. Its services and solutions help healthcare organizations meet data retention regulatory requirements by providing immediate access to historical patient data and presenting it in an integrated, seamless fashion in the clinician's established and current workflow.

Working with healthcare delivery organizations of all sizes, including many of the largest integrated delivery networks in the U.S. and Canada, the collaboration between Galen and Harris Data Integrity Solutions will steward healthcare delivery organizations through system replacement and retirement so client partners can focus their attention on new system implementation and safer patient care.

Galen Healthcare Solutions, established in 2005, has partnered with major health systems, hospitals and specialty practices to provide solutions across a full-range of transition services including system support, implementation, and optimization, in addition to data migration and cloud-based legacy system retirement (Run/Migrate/Archive). Galen has been one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for 11 straight years and has been named by KLAS as the #1 Overall IT Services Firm and the #1 Overall Implementations Services Firm. For more information, visit www.galenhealthcare.com.

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch™ automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX™ Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.