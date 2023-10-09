AVEVA Announces Strategic Partnership with Work Packs to Boost Construction Industry Productivity

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced a strategic partnership with Work Packs Inc., a leader in construction management software. The partnership leverages AVEVA's expertise in digital transformation with innovative solutions offered by Work Packs Inc., to specifically support capital projects.

AVEVA and Work Packs Inc. are together positioned to meet the distinctive challenges faced by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies and owner-operators. By rolling out cohesive and data-centric solutions, the partnership will enable users to unlock wide-ranging benefits improving productivity, efficiency, and safety, and reducing costs.

WorkPacks is a leading software as a service (SaaS) platform, designed for capital project and construction management. Using unique techniques in virtual construction modeling, WorkPacks centralizes the planning, sequencing, and automation of the Path of Construction. The platform provides stakeholders with a comprehensive view of their work packages, complemented by in-depth analytics and essential project key performance indicators. Adaptable and scalable, it is designed to support both small-scale and large construction projects.

WorkPacks integrates with AVEVA Everything3D (E3D), AVEVA Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) and AVEVA Asset Information Management (AIM) solutions, helping customers make data-driven decisions and fostering insights for successful project collaboration and execution.

Greg Pada, Vice President, Head of Engineering Business, AVEVA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Work Packs Inc. to improve project outcomes for the construction sector. AVEVA has a track record of de-risking capital projects, enhancing cost and schedule predictability, and driving higher-value outcomes. This strategic partnership will further empower customers to use their project data more effectively by automating the creation and management of work packages, reducing idle time, minimizing resource use, and improving the productivity and sustainability of their capital projects."

Robert Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer, Work Packs Inc. added: “We are excited to collaborate with AVEVA, a global leader in project execution solutions and digital transformation. This game-changing alliance complements our industry-leading work packaging solution leveraging AVEVA's data-centric approach to capital project planning and construction – enabling customers to save on time and costs while delivering superior projects."

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

About Work Packs, Inc.

WorkPacks is a light weight, but scalable, Virtual Construction Modeling Platform with guided Path of Construction planning. Through all stages of the project lifecycle, WorkPacks supercharges Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) implementation by enabling sequencing, production, and completion of work packages in a unique and stunning visual reporting environment. As a one-of-a-kind decision support tool, WorkPacks visualizes, analyzes, and continuously updates the Path of Construction. Work Packs Inc. is a Jovian Ventures Network Company.

www.workpacks.com

Copyright © 2023 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.