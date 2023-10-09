LEGIC Partners with PassiveBolt to Revolutionize the World of Decentralized Identity at the Chip Level.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading self-sovereign identity technology provider, PassiveBolt, and LEGIC Identsystems, a global leader in secure authentication, access management and IoT, have announced a transformative partnership that stands to reshape the landscape of digital identity. By embedding native support for decentralized ID and verifiable credentials at the semiconductor level, LEGIC will ensure that all products and solutions based on LEGIC Security Modules and the LEGIC Security Platform are capable of supporting SSI to unlock its many benefits.

As the digital space continues to evolve at a rapid pace, security and personal data protection are increasingly important. The partnership, underpinned by the commitment to these tenets, seeks to expand the adoption of Self-Sovereign Identity into industries that LEGIC supplies, including access control, mobility, smart city, Industrial IoT, and more.

"Self-sovereign identity is undeniably the future of digital identity. Yet, to realize its full potential, foundational building blocks need to be firmly established. Our collaboration with LEGIC not only fills this gap but also sets in motion the integration of SSI into the vast expanse of the Internet of Things (IoT) and beyond," said Kabir Maiga, CEO, PassiveBolt.

This endeavor leverages foundational building blocks in the form of a verifiable registry from the NFID Foundation – an SSI consortium established and governed by the security industry. LEGIC chips and modules will natively support the DID registry from the NFID Foundation, as well as PassiveBolt’s KeyShare SSI platform, paving the way for more robust, secure, and seamless identity solutions.

Felix Puetz, Head of Business Unit Mobility and Smart City at LEGIC expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "By integrating PassiveBolt's SSI technologies into the LEGIC Security Platform, we are fast-tracking the industry into a new era of user-centric digital identity with increased security, privacy, and interoperability. This is especially relevant for smart mobility solutions where shared vehicles, secure eCharging as well as access to critical city infrastructure demands the highest levels of security and user authentication based on automated trusted services.”

As industries across the board face increasing demands for secure and privacy-preserving digital identity solutions, the PassiveBolt-LEGIC partnership represents a symbol of innovation and forward-thinking. With chip-level support for SSI now a reality, the future of decentralized identity seems not just promising, but inevitable.

About PassiveBolt

PassiveBolt, a leader in security and digital identity, champions the evolution of Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) with its groundbreaking KeyShare SSI technology. A notable contributor to SSI standards, the company's influence in shaping the future of digital identity is undeniable. PassiveBolt’s vision is to enable SSI applications into diverse industries through partnerships. PassiveBolt has also developed and launched an award-winning SSI solution for the travel industry. With a patented approach to integrating SSI principles in securing physical spaces, and a team of dedicated experts passionate about delivering secure, user-centric solutions, PassiveBolt continues to redefine the landscape of digital identity management. Learn more at www.passivebolt.com.

About LEGIC

For over 30 years, Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems has enabled companies from around the world to deploy solutions with demanding security requirements. Based on key management, trusted services and secure, contactless semiconductors, the LEGIC Security Platform provides end-to-end security for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications. www.legic.com