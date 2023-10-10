Faraday Future Announces Global Super Star and Entrepreneur Chris Brown will Become the Next FF 91 2.0 Owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that global top music legend and entrepreneur Chris Brown will become the next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer and will take delivery of his vehicle at a future “Delivery Co-Creation Day” event.

Mr. Brown hosted FF Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer YT Jia at his Los Angeles home where they discussed FF 91 2.0’s features and highlights and officially began the Co-Creation process. Mr. Brown is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, actor and businessman and one of the most iconic R&B singers of all time. His unique style has earned him prestigious recognitions, including a Grammy, as well as MTV Video Music, AMA, and BET Music Awards.

“We are excited to welcome global music star Chris Brown as another influential FF Spire User and Developer Co-Creation Officer for FF,” said Mr. Jia. “This Co-Creation collaboration not only reflects the acknowledgment of FF and its products by prominent icons, but also underscores the value and advantages of FF and its Developer Co-Creation model within the entertainment and music business.”

In addition to the announcement and Co-Creation activities with Mr. Brown this past weekend, FF’s Global CEO, Matthias Aydt, personally handed over an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Mr. Jia at a “Delivery Co-Creation Day” Event at FF’s headquarters in Los Angeles. Sean Lee, the founder of “Purist Group,” along with other FF executives also attended and joined in lively Co-Creation product discussions while experiencing the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance on assorted iconic Southern California roadways with Mr. Jia in his new vehicle. They experienced and drove near such historic and iconic locations such as Pacific Coast Highway, cruising by landmarks such as the Los Angeles International Airport, Santa Monica Beach, the endpoint of the legendary Route 66, Mulholland Drive and numerous other renowned scenic spots along the captivating coastline and stretches of roadways of Southern California.

As the Company's founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer who defined the FF 91 2.0 series from the beginning, Mr. Jia’s Delivery Co-Creation will consist of three phases. Beginning on the day of the Delivery Co-Creation event, Mr. Jia outlined the Company's next phase of Developer Co-Creation strategic planning. Within one month after delivery, he intends to organize the Company's Executive Product Co-Creation meetings, providing feedback based on his product experiences and continuously enhancing the user experience. One month after product delivery, Mr. Jia will continue to provide ongoing product feedback through daily driving and usage, while also offering reference recommendations for the development of the next generation of FF products.

A video of the Chris Brown Co-Creation discussion and Mr. Jia “Developer Co-Creation Day” event can be viewed on the FF App or at the following link: https://www.ff.com/us/developer-co-creation-festival/

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

