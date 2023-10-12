ImmunoTek Plasma Hosts Ribbon Cutting and Open House

QUINCY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoTek Plasma is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house to give people in the Quincy area the chance to tour the state-of-the-art facility and learn more about the need for blood-plasma donations.

Friday, October 13, 2023

10:00 a.m.

3908 S Broadway St, Quincy

Donated plasma creates many life-saving medicines and plasma-based treatments, and there is a tremendous demand for plasma worldwide. The need for plasma increases between 6% and 8% annually.

The United States provides two-thirds of the world’s blood plasma. The Quincy ImmunoTek Plasma Center will help alleviate the shortage of plasma donations and will have an economic boost of approximately $5 million per year for the Quincy community.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK PLASMA

Operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC, ImmunoTek Plasma provides a chance for plasma donors to positively impact the lives of patients who rely on plasma-based therapies while being compensated for their time. We proudly operate state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities staffed with friendly plasma professionals committed to safety and quality.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 80 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving US FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 20 states, with 20 additional centers under development and planning underway for more than 40 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit www.ImmunoTek.com.

MEDIA NOTE: Photos available by request