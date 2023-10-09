Allison Transmission and B-Metro Partner on Electric Hybrid Technology to Modernize Public Transit System in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission will partner with B-Metro, the public transit system in Brownsville, Texas, to provide the Allison eGen FlexTM electric hybrid propulsion system for 35-foot GILLIG buses. The city recently received a $4.7 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) 2023 Low or No Emission Program. Brownsville named Allison’s eGen Flex electric hybrid technology in its application for the grant. The city is one of 125 communities across the U.S. to be awarded this funding for modernizing bus facilities and purchasing new vehicles that help reduce emissions.

“Receiving the FTA grant is a significant win for the city of Brownsville and our residents,” said Gennie Garcia, Deputy Director of Multimodal Transportation, City of Brownsville. “The new vehicles will be safer, more reliable and better for the environment. We’re eager to update our fleet with fully electric-capable alternatives in order to achieve our goal of reducing carbon emissions.”

The eGen Flex system’s electric-only mode is activated through geofencing technology, which will enable the new buses to automatically switch into engine-off mode in pre-defined zero-emission zones including densely populated areas of the city. This technology will allow Brownsville to modernize its fleet and expand access to public transit.

“Allison is proud to be the electric hybrid propulsion solution of choice for the City of Brownsville,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “Our eGen Flex system offers several benefits to transit agencies as they strive to achieve their emissions reduction goals. We remain committed to collaborating with transit agencies nationwide to support them in their easier transition to net-zero emissions technology.”

For more information on Allison’s next-generation electric hybrid system, please visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About GILLIG

GILLIG is the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States. For over 130 years, we have forged a legacy for our quality craftsmanship and our unwavering excellence in both our products and customer care. Equipped by our unmatched experience and driven by our collective pursuit of excellence, our entire team is devoted to creating the safest, most reliable, and most cost-effective transit bus on the market. From initial design through final assembly, every GILLIG bus is built by our dedicated team in Livermore, California. To find out more about GILLIG, our Hybrid, Electric or traditionally fueled bus products, go to GILLIG.com.