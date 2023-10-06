Aerosimple Announces Contract with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to Revolutionize Aviation Security Compliance Monitoring and Oversight of 3rd Party Security Partners

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerosimple, a leading innovator in aviation safety and security solutions, is proud to announce its recent contract with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to introduce an advanced Security Electronic Data Inspection System (SEDIS). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing aviation security.

In a world of increasing regulatory requirements from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airports and airlines are partnering with third-party security companies for meeting these new and evolving security requirements. To help facilitate real-time and dynamic tracking, monitoring, and management of multiple security requirements and partnerships, Aerosimple competed for and was awarded a contract by MWAA to implement SEDIS, a ground-breaking solution that equips inspectors with intuitive uniform step-by-step mobile inspection processes.

SEDIS will serve as a dynamic security tool to facilitate the meticulous regulatory documentation and tracking of personnel, vehicles, merchandise, and other critical elements entering the airport premises. By streamlining and standardizing the security inspection process, Aerosimple's SEDIS solution will significantly enhance security protocols while maintaining operational efficiency.

Key features of the Security Electronic Data Inspection System (SEDIS) include:

1. Comprehensive Inspection Questionnaires: SEDIS offers an intuitive and comprehensive inspection questionnaire designed to cover all aspects of personnel, vehicle, merchandise, and other inspections.

2. Real-time Data Capture: SEDIS enables the capture of inspection data in real time, allowing security personnel and airport authorities to monitor and respond promptly to potential security concerns.

3. Customizable Reporting and Analytics: The system offers customizable reporting tools, enabling the generation of detailed reports that meet specific compliance and regulatory requirements, including:

- Security Post controls

- Personnel Inspection

- Vehicle Inspection

- Merchandise Inspection (Off-site deliveries into the airport)

- Off-site In-flight Catering Delivery Inspection onto the airport

- Concessionaire Inspections

- Airline Lounge Inspection

4. Enhanced Accountability: By centralizing data and documentation, SEDIS enhances accountability and transparency in the security screening process, fostering a safer and more secure airport environment.

5. User-Friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface of the mobile applications ensures that security personnel can quickly adapt to the system, minimizing training time and operational disruptions.

"This contract with MWAA underscores Aerosimple's commitment to revolutionizing aviation security," said Vishu Rao, CEO at Aerosimple. "Our Security Electronic Data Inspection System (SEDIS) represents a significant leap forward in the industry, empowering third-party security companies to perform their duties with precision and confidence. We are proud to be at the forefront of ensuring the safety and security of airport premises under the TSA's new Aviation Screening program."

Aerosimple is dedicated to setting new standards for aviation security, and SEDIS is a testament to our commitment. As airports nationwide gear up to comply with the evolving security regulations, SEDIS stands ready to make a positive impact on security protocols, safeguarding both travelers and airport personnel.

For more information about Aerosimple and SEDIS, please visit www.aerosimple.com.

About Aerosimple:

Aerosimple is a leading provider of software solutions for the aviation industry with 60+ out-of-the box modules designed exclusively for the aviation industry. With a mission to make airports safer and more efficient, Aerosimple develops cutting-edge technologies and systems that enhance security processes and streamline operations.