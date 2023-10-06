EUTELSAT 117 West A selected by TV Azteca for its video distribution over Mexico

PARIS & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

TV Azteca, a subsidiary of Mexico’s leading telecom operator, financial services, insurance, and retirement fund Grupo Salinas, has renewed its satellite capacity commitment through a multi-year agreement with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange: ETL). Further strengthening a decade-long partnership between TV Azteca and Eutelsat Group, this new agreement on EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite assures TV Azteca’s continuity of video distribution services in Mexico.

Operating a video multiplex to deliver its HD channels to digital TV towers and cable head-ends across Mexico, TV Azteca is leveraging EUTELSAT 117 West A’s exceptional C-band coverage of the region to distribute its satellite television service. The new resources on EUTELSAT 117 West A will potentially allow TV Azteca to provide a broader range of video services, extending their current reach by accessing new and untapped markets in the region.

Eutelsat Group’s 117° West location is the premium TV neighbourhood for Latin America, offering pan-regional distribution of major networks and content providers. With an extremely strong cable head-end penetration, top pay-TV operators in Latin America receive their content from 117° West. Around 400 TV channels, 80 in HD, are currently distributed to over 110 million TV homes across the continent. 117° West is also a growing free-to-air TV neighbourhood with 100 TV channels broadcasting in the clear, including channels from key regional public and private broadcasters.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Group Senior Regional VP, Media Sales Americas, added: “We are delighted to announce a continuity in our commercial relationship with one of our most important partners in Mexico, which values the strong local and regional presence we have. At Eutelsat Group, we are committed to reinforcing such a relationship, not only in Mexico but beyond, over other latitudes as well”.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)